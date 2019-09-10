Caregiver accused of $1.9M theft

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:30 AM
A woman, who was hired to take care of a three-year-old child and an elderly man was accused of stealing over $1.9M from the home of the person who employed her, yesterday made her court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
Forty-one-year-old Carla Agard a caregiver from East Bank Demerara stood in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court when the charge was read to her.
Agard pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on September 3, 2019, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt Georgetown, she stole $1,500,000, cash and a total amount of jewellery valued at $430,000, from the dwelling house of Ayabo Watson, a total of $1,930,000.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made no objection to bail being granted to Agard but asked that conditions be attached to the bail for her to report to the East La Penitence Police Station every Friday until the completion of the matter.
Prosecutor Brummell also pointed out to the court that the defendant gave a different address while at the police station.
Principal Magistrate McGusty released the defendant on $250,000, bail with the conditions asked by the prosecutor attached. Agard is expected to make her next court appearance on September 23, 2019.
