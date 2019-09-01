Gunmen escape in taxi after robbing Rambarran’s Enterprise

Latest update September 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Two gunmen made good their escape yesterday after robbing the employees at Rambarran’s Enterprise located on Middleton Street, a stone’s throw away from the Rama Krishna Primary School. They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to reports received, two gunmen approached the entity and held the staff at gunpoint demanding all the cash they had. The staff fearful for their lives complied and one of the men proceeded to jump over the counter and emptied the cash register.
The men reportedly left in a white car, HC 5373, which was said to have two other persons occupying it as well, the employees carried on their business as usual.
When this publication visited the scene of the incident, one employee seemed visibly shaken and the others appeared calm. They refused to speak to the media saying, “y’all can’t do more than the police can, so we ain’t talking to no media.”
A conversation with the security guard revealed that he was not at his post of duty at the time of incident. The guard claimed that he went to get something to eat and it was upon his return that he learnt of the incident. So far, no one has been arrested and the matter was still under investigation up to press time.
