EPA, GGMC, Pesticides Board toughen up mercury import regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) have been tasked with the mandate of working together to enforce new procedures which concern the importation of mercury into the country.

Heads of the three agencies – GGMC Commissioner, Newell Dennison; Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Vincent Adams; and Registrar of the PTCCB, Trecia David-Garnath – along with the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday at the Ministry’s Main Street Annex, in the presence of representatives of their stakeholders.The stated purpose of the MoU in the same document, is “to coordinate and enhance the procedures for management of the importation, storage, distribution, use and disposal and provisions for clean-up in the event of an accident or spill, of mercury which is a known toxic chemical used in the gold mining industry in Guyana.”The efforts being made are pursuant to a commitment made by Guyana’s President David Granger to eliminate the use of mercury, when he signed on to the Minimata Convention in Switzerland, in 2017.The Minamata Convention on Mercury is a multilateral environmental agreement that addresses specific human activities which are contributing to widespread mercury pollution. It was found that, though the chemical is useful in the extraction of gold from ore, its use is detrimental to the natural environment and to human health.The MoU states new criteria to which importers, resellers and users of mercury must adapt. It also outlines procedures for the aforementioned agencies to work observe, and resolves to improve communication between those agencies on this matter.Minister Trotman cautioned that the efforts being made by Government are not anti-miner.“Mining is very good for Guyana. Mercury, used indiscriminately, is bad for Guyana.”He said that government will “work assiduously to reduce the impact of mercury without jeopardizing or diminishing the value and significance of mining and miners.”The mercury-related activities pertinent to this agreement include source (country of origin), documentation, packaging, inspection, handling, transportation, storage, conditions for resale, and customer information.By signing on to the document, the PTCCB has agreed to license all pesticides and toxic chemicals imported into Guyana, save and except for chemical mercury, which is not a toxic chemical.David-Garnath said that guidelines for the importation of mercury are very stringent to ensure that the facilities for the transport, sale, distribution and disposal of mercury are in place.In the case of the GGMC, it will ensure that the owners and/or managers of any claim or mine, in which mercury is being used, are included in a separate register. That information will be shared with all the parties periodically to guide the Minister’s decision on the quantities of mercury to be imported.“Without cooperation and understanding, things that are done by regulators become ineffective.” Dennison said.He added that what is being done is in line with Mining (Amendment) Regulations 2005 which refer to the need for special, careful treatment of the substance.And the EPA has resolved to ensure that, in the management of mercury, all measures will be taken to mitigate the risks it poses to human health and the environment.Dr. Adams said that, for decades, “mercury has played a significant role in the gold mining industry which, as we all know, contributes to a major part of this nation’s economy.”So, although it’s harmful, he explained that Government “can’t just stop” using it, so abruptly.Interventions will be phased.It should be noted that the agreements signed on to under the MoU do not create any legal rights or obligations, nor do they supersede any laws or regulations.