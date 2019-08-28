Vanguard recover well to win Burnham Volleyball tourney

Vanguard Volleyball Club of Georgetown had a rocky start but they recovered well to win the National Sports Commission/ Linden Forbes Burnham Female Volleyball Festival last weekend at the National Gymnasium.

Organised by NSC Sports Officer A. Munroe, four teams took part in the action: Vanguard, Pakuri Warriors and PMTC females and Castrol. The format for the competition saw the two lower ranked teams: Pakuri and Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC), pulling to see which team they would play number one, Vanguard and number two Castrol. PMTC picked Vanguard, while Pakuri picked Castrol.

The teams were then set to play another round with the winners facing the losers of the first round to determine those advancing to the medal round in a best of 30 points encounter.

Vanguard played PMTC and lost their opening clash 19-25, Castrol playing with 5 players against Pakuri 6 and lost 24-30.

Castrol then played PMTC and won in 2 straight sets. This was followed by Vanguard beating Pakuri 2 sets to 1 (25-20, 23-25 and 15-9).

It was then determined that Pakuri and PMTC would play for 3rd place and Vanguard and Castrol would play for 1st place.

Pakuri won in straight sets against PMTC to take third.

In the final, Castrol finally fielding 6 players, capitulated in straight sets to Vanguard 25-27 and 20-25.

President of GVF, Levi Nedd, spoke to the teams before the start and appealed to all the sub-associations that they must work together if they want the sports to grow, he also praised the NSC, DOS Christopher Jones and also Sports Officer A. Munroe for their efforts and input.

He also made an appeal to the regions and villages to get involved by forming more teams, not just females but males also.