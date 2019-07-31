Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim National CC as new Executives sworn in

Karran Ramsammy was easily re-elected as President of the Whim National Cricket Club when the members of the organisation held their elections in the upper flat of their pavilion. Ramsammy obtained 70% of the votes casted to defeat Peppy Charran. Charran was elected as the lone Vice President and would assist Ramsammy to administer the affairs of the Club for the next two years. In the elections conducted by Asst Secretary of the Berbice Cricket Board, Ameer Rahaman and witnesses by a representation of the Whim Hindu Mandir, several other executives were elected.

Tony Dookraj would serve as Secretary, Tameshwar Harrinarine as Treasurer, while Deven Venkiah as the Asst Secretary/Treasurer. The Committee Members elected were Dennis Sookshine, Kundal Deonarine and Ravi Lawrence.

Newly re-elected President Karran Ramsammy stated that he was prepared to lead by example to make Whim one of the best Cricket Clubs in Berbice. He unveiled several programmes that he has in mind including attracting new membership, repairs to the Club’s pavilion, a massive fundraising drive and the opening of a Bank Account for the Club. Ramsammy hailed the efforts of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster in resolving several issues affecting the Club and for restoring unity among members.

The Whim President also announced that the BCB President had fulfilled all of his commitment to the Club. Foster, the Berbice Cricket Board and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS has assisted the Whim National Cricket Club with cricket balls, scorebook, trophies for a cricket tournament, a five gallon water pitcher, school bags with educational materials, while two Whim youth cricketers received a bicycle and pair of batting gloves respectively. President Ramsammy described Foster as a man of his words as all of his commitments were fulfilled within days and he praised the BCB President for his concern towards the development of youths across Berbice.

Foster in remarks after the Returning Officer announced the official results, hailed the discipline and calm atmosphere the elected was conducted in. He congratulated Ramsammy and his team on their election and committed himself to work along with them in every possible way. He stated that he would be available at any time to meet with the Clubs to resolve problems, to provide assistance and to offer advice. Foster promised a financial contribution from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS to kick start the Club’s fundraising drive. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would also assist the Club with trophies to host its first ever Awards Ceremony on the 24th August, 2019. The Berbice Cricket Board would also provide coaches to the Whim National Cricket Club for several training sessions.

Foster spoke at length on the importance of Club unity, discipline and the need for hard work to achieve success on the cricket field. The newly elected Executives would meet shortly to plan the Club’s Agenda for the rest of the year.