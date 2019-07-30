Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon Mobil relinquishes 20% of Canje oil block

Jul 30, 2019 News 0

Exxon Mobil has relinquished 20 percent of the Canje oil block which is in keeping with the provisions of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) it has with Guyana.

A map depicting the size and acreage of the Canje blocks

While confirming this with members of the press yesterday, Head of the Department of Energy, (DoE) Dr. Mark Bynoe said however that there is no hurry to reallocate the surrendered acreage. Dr. Bynoe said that the department is keen on having certain mechanisms in place before embarking on that phase
According to Dr. Bynoe, the DoE would like to see a revision to the laws first.
“We are not going back to the market with that provisions of the 1986 Act … That Act is fairly silent on mid and downstream activities. We need to make it a lot more robust in regards to decommissioning as well as how it fits the local content dimensions that we are elaborating on.”
Dr. Bynoe emphasized that those pieces need to be in place before the block is marketed again.
“We had indicated, previously, that the department is recruiting a firm to complete a 2D/3D multi client– seismic survey. That is in its later stages of completion. So that we are able to present a package from a position of knowledge.”
At present, Dr. Bynoe noted that the DoE is focused on the collection and processing of the data in relation to blocks before heading to the market phase.
He noted that the 2D/3D multi client seismic survey is likely to be completed in 11 months.
“There is a multiplicity of very sizeable blocks out there that still require exploration. So is there an absolute need for us to go for another marketing round right now? I would say no. [But] It is important for us to have improvements as we move forward,” Bynoe added.

More in this category

Sports

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper gives opening remarks

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper...

Jul 30, 2019

By Sean Devers The Malteenoes Sports Club was formed in 1902 to facilitate young people from the lower end of the economic strata to hone their sporting talent. Since then the Thomas Road, Thomas...
Read More
Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Jul 30, 2019

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West Indies Under-19 Championship

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West...

Jul 30, 2019

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against Enmore today

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against...

Jul 30, 2019

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Botafago edge Rockers in sudden death, Eagles romp past Capital FC to set final clash

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup...

Jul 30, 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

Jul 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019