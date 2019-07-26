Gov’t reaffirms support for LDOs at 2nd National Conference

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, has reassured the representatives of municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, (NDCs) of Government’s commitment to ensuring that Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) operate independently, uninhibited by central government.

Speaking at the commencement of the second National Conference of Local Democratic Organs, (NCLDO) being held at the conference centre Liliendaal, Bulkan told the community leaders of the importance of their role in the system of government.

“You are first face of government that the people see. Through you, citizens are afforded the opportunity to directly influence the conditions under which they live by participating in the management of their community,” Bulkan stated

He said that Government has embraced effective local government as an important partner in national development.

“This represents a distinct break from the centralist approach of the previous administration and entails citizens having access to essential public services within their respective regions.

“Integral to this approach to national development, are LDOs to be better resourced, organised and structured to be effective to achieve a consistent level of performance.”

Reaffirming Government‘s continued support to enhance the leadership and management capacity of LDOs, encouraged the community leaders to engage in activities to improve working and living conditions, promote the social and cultural life of the people.

Under the theme “Advancing National Development Through Empowered And Innovative Local Democratic Organs in a Green Economy, President David Granger, noted that his administration does not desire to control local authorities.

“We’re here rather to cooperate and collaborate,” he added.

Alluding to the fact that his Government has held two successful Local Government Elections since assuming office, Granger noted that “We didn’t do this to win.

“We wish to provide better quality of life to the citizens of this country, better quality of life for the citizens of this country…wins, lose or draw; we will continue to have local government elections in accordance with our constitution.”

The Ministry of the Presidency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communities, hosted the National Conference of Local Democratic Organs a forum which brings together all three layers of government under the strategic programme to empower and equip Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) for improved service delivery to the residents of their communities, towns and regions.

This year’s conference is expected to consolidate and build on the achievements made in restoring functionality to the system of local governance and has a number of objectives including providing an update on the implementation progress since the inaugural NCLDO held in July 2018; reviewing and prioritising the recommendations from the inaugural NCLDO 2018 and developing a plan of action to guide the implementation of the recommendations; and stimulating innovation through improved awareness on the role of local government in achieving local and national development.

The Ministry has put together a two-day programme, with the first day being used to meet objectives 1 and 4.

It will include panel discussions on local governance and national development and local government leadership.

Today, the second day, will review and prioritise the recommendations emanating from the inaugural conference and develop guiding principles for the implementation of that plan to meet objectives 2 and The leadership of all ten regional administrations