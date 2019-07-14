E’bo cell phone dealer loses $$millions in stall burglary.

A popular cell phone dealer on the Essequibo Coast got the shock of his life yesterday morning, when he learnt that his Anna Regina market stall was broken into.

Kaieteur News understands that the dealer, Antonio Singh, better known as Spanish, operates his business, ‘Xtreme Tech,’ from a small stall in the Anna Regina Market. It is suspected that some-time between Friday night and yesterday morning, someone broke into his market stall after smashing a hole in the walls of the concrete structure.

The man told this publication that he cannot arrive at a precise figure, but his loss is well in the millions of dollars, since most of the smart phones missing are high end phones.

He said, “The Friday night we lock up the stall and we leave all the high end phones in the stall. We had like Samsung S8 and even the Samsung S10 plus along with some iPhone, I get a call from somebody who does work in the market saying that the stall break in. When I come I see the hole on the side.”

This publication understands that the Anna Regina Market is guarded by two security guards, who are employed by the Anna Regina Mayor and Town Council. The western wing, in which Singh’s stall is located, is guarded by just one of the two security guards. Stall holders within the market are suggesting that the council place more emphasis on security.

Since there were no CCTV cameras installed within the market, or within Singh’s stall, it may be difficult for police to figure out exactly what transpired.