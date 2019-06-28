Bartica-Potaro road works moving along – 1km portion on outskirts of Bartica being completed

The Coalition Government has remained steadfast in its commitment towards the development of hinterland communities. A tangible example of this is the ongoing road works on the Bartica-Potaro road.

Presently, a portion stretching one kilometer is being constructed.

In an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Hinterland Engineer within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jeffrey Walcott, commented on the road works. “This is the third phase of the Bartica-Potaro road upgrade… The guys right now are doing the base preparatory work. Once that is finalised, they can move on to the final phase which is actually doing the rigid pavement.”

The upgrade of the Bartica-Potaro road opens a window of opportunities for miners and residents in Regions Seven and Eight, as the main roadway will successfully link Bartica to Mahdia.

These works are currently being executed at 5 Miles, Bartica.

Completion of Bartica-Potaro road’s rehabilitation and construction will see all surrounding communities benefitting from the improved road.

This project falls within the government’s mandate to reduce the disparities that may exist within the coast and the hinterland regions.