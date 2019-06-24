Drug dealer advances $1.4 million to execute “best cop”

– $3M promised in total; plans put on hold after recent exposé of Berbice rogue ranks – Police source

With more alleged corrupt acts committed by several ranks in Berbice being brought to the fore, even after two weeks since this publication broke the story, Kaieteur News has now been informed by a police source that a hit was allegedly ordered on Berbice’s “best cop”.

The frightening disclosure comes hot on the heels of a number of allegations that ranks in Berbice have been colluding with criminals and are covered by a very senior police official attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary in Georgetown.

This publication was told by the source that a hitman, a Constable of the Guyana Police Force stationed on the Corentyne in Berbice, collected a hefty down payment of $1.4 million to “take out” the “Berbice best cop”. The alleged police hitman is also one of the ranks whose number was found in the cellphone of now dead criminal Kelvin Shivgobin, and is also one of the investigating ranks in a murder case where whistleblowers had revealed that the person currently before the court for the incident did not commit the act and had not confessed.

According to the reliable source, the hit was placed on the best cop’s head so as to prevent him from testifying in a drug-related matter that is presently before the court in New Amsterdam. The “best cop” was part of the team that made the bust. The source, who asked not to be named, stated that “the hitman” was accompanied by another rank fitting the description of one who was moved to Central Police Station after he was fingered in corrupt activities. They both uplifted the monies at a location on the East Bank of Berbice nearly three weeks ago. The transferred rank also worked on the aforementioned murder case.

It was revealed that the two men were promised a total of $3 million for the job. They were paid $1.4 million in advance, and were expected to receive the remainder after it was done. However, when Kaieteur News broke the story about rogue cops involved with criminals over a week ago, their nefarious plans were “put on hold”.

It is understood that senior ranks in New Amsterdam were informed of the plot to execute the cop, but a request was made for the informant providing the information on the hit rather than questioning the cops who were allegedly paid.

Efforts to contact the Commander of the Division, Paul Langevine, for a comment on this matter, proved futile.

Kaieteur News was also informed that the Constable who reportedly received the $1.4M was placed under close arrest several years ago in relation to the shooting death of a colleague. He was subsequently released. Additionally, the said Constable was stationed in another division for a period of time, and on one occasion his home was raided by police after a serious matter was brought to their attention. The search came up empty-handed.