A man at de airport tek de American Ambassador wuk

When a man want something he does promise de moon. Some married man use to tell de outside woman how dem single and how dem would marry dem. That use to wuk because nuff man get wha dem want.

But when a man decide that he is de US ambassador that is serious business. He really want de woman bad. Normally, this woulda be a joke or people believe that somebody was just being mischievous. But this is true.

A woman wukking at de Timehri airport mek a senior man eye light up. Probably is how she does walk or how she look when she put on jeans. Dem boys not sure, but dem know de man tell de woman how he can give she anything she want.

De gyal decide that wha she got more important than silver and gold. But de more she protect it, de more de man making offers. Was like playing poker or was like bidding fuh something. That is how de man tell she that he can give she a visa.

That is wha mek dem boys jaw drop. Dem got big ones who can’t get a visa and this man claim he can get a visa like clicking he fingers.

De gyal tell him to he face that she happy wid wha she got and he can keep he visa. Now de people at de embassy want to know who is this man that promising people to get visa fuh dem. Of course, when a man talk ‘bout visa, he not talking ‘bout British or Chinese or Canadian. Is only one visa people does call VISA.

De story come out de odda day and de man nervous. He call lawyer and he asking round to find out if people really know. Dem know ‘bout de one who get send on leave. Dem boys suspect de woman talking ‘bout somebody else.

De Americans know she talking ‘bout somebody else. Dem boys watching to see if he gun lose he visa.

Talk half and don’t promise wha you can’t give.