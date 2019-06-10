St. Ignatius Secondary to have water problems fixed

St. Ignatius Secondary School will have its water problems rectified. On Saturday the officials of GWI visited the St. Ignatius Secondary School, in Region Nine, following reports of the problem.

GWI will be working along with the Regional Administration and the Superintendent of Works to see that the school as well as the kitchen and dormitory areas have an adequate supply of clean water.

GWI is also working to interconnect the system that it currently has in the school and dormitory compound with the new well that was drilled last March, to ensure a redundant water supply is always present.

A well in the compound is also to be interconnected with electricity so that it could operate as a hybrid system with solar and electricity around the clock as it is currently being powered by solar energy only.

This forms part of the efforts by GWI to provide equal access to potable water in the hinterland and throughout Guyana.