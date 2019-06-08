Berbice woman still missing after husband dragged her from friend’s home

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Warren Village, East Coast Berbice woman is still missing after her husband reportedly dragged her out of a friend’s house on Tuesday.
Still missing is Dhanmattie “Jenny” Sumara, who was last seen being dragged by her hair out of a friend’s yard by her husband, Martin Baker. He was at the time broadsiding her with a cutlass.
Sharda Goodhan told reporters that the couple was embroiled in a police matter which resulted in Baker being arrested and spending some time in custody. He was subsequently released on Monday afternoon.
He went straight to the house where Sumara and her two children were staying. He had a conversation with the woman and left shortly after but returned the next day, intoxicated and armed with a cutlass.
“The man come and kick open the door and he pull the gyal on she hair and broadside she and carry she away,” Goodhan said.
At that point she grabbed her kids and Sumara’s kids and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house because she feared that Baker would return.
As time elapsed, Baker’s bicycle was found at the head of a track leading to the backlands but the couple was nowhere in site.
Kaieteur News understands that Baker had filed a report that Sumara had stolen his passport but when Sumara was summoned to the station, she twirled the story around and claimed that Baker had assaulted a minor. This led to his arrest.
A medical examination of the minor revealed that there was no assault and Baker was released on station bail.
By then Sumara had already moved out of the home to her friend’s house.
Police are still searching for the couple.
