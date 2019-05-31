Alleged armed robber now answers charge after six years

A miner who allegedly robbed a man and went into hiding was only recently caught and brought before the courts. Six years has passed since the incident reportedly occurred.

Kenrick Blades, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by the Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge read that on October 16, 2013, at Lime Tree Backdam, North West District, Blades while in company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Asif Mohammed of articles including a 12 gauge shotgun.

The defendant told the court that he is a 57-year-old resident of Lot 31 Bachelor’s Adventure. He said that the charge made out against him is a total fabrication.

“All the police know me and I travel the whole of North West regularly. How is it that the police still take six years to apprehend me? “

Blades further stated, “I can’t hide from none of the police because all of them know me. I have been in the lockups since Sunday and all the police doing is adding up people to bring me to court them ain’t got nothing after six years.”

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield then told the court that since the commission of the allegation the defendant moved to another location in the North West District.

The prosecutor added that Blades was only apprehended on May 26, last, where a confrontation was held with him and the victim and he was positively identified.

Mohammed, who was present in court for the hearing, told the court that he knew the defendant for about a year before the alleged incident. He stated that Blades went into hiding after the robbery and he took up an Amerindian name.

Prosecutor Mansfield further objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the time it took the police to apprehend the defendant citing that he poses a flight risk if bail is granted.

After listening to both sides the magistrate adjourned the matter until June 4, next for report into the case.