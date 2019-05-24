Patto mek Independence promise but he ain’t keeping none

Independence anniversary coming and people plan nuff sport. Dem have a carnival and it look like de whole of Guyana who move out and live in de States come home. Some buy dem ticket wid credit card which is a good thing and dem come wid a small piece fuh spend.

Imagine people who live in dis country all de time can’t get a taxi once it get dark. Dem taxi people know who calling and dem going there because dem know de raise is good.

Independence mean a lot to dis country but to most people, it mean a good sport. Burnham did stop naming Independence Day a holiday. Is Papa Cheddi who come and mek de day a holiday again. Since then people ain’t stop sporting.

People even plan more events fuh de holiday. Soulja Bai decide dat now is de time to give people dem National Award. But is Patterson who trying to mess up de holiday. He promise dat he gon commission dem elevators at dem walkway fuh independence.

Of course, everybody know dem overpass was to stop people from getting knock down pon de road. Fuh people who can barely walk dem put elevator to help dem cross over. De elevator gon tek dem to de top of de overpass and dem can cross over. When dem meet de odda side, dem gon tek anodda elevator and go down.

Cathy, who marry to Nigel, tell reporters last week dat she gon petition she colleague fuh release de airport plan. Dem boys seh while she at it, she could petition to have Patto commission dem elevators.

He did promise to commission de airport since last year. Up to now, it ain’t even commission. It deh and people just using it.

Old people does seh how you got to give something to de spirits when you get a new building. Dem boys seh Patto gon get away wid anything dis time because de airport ain’t new. But at least he can release de plan.

Talk half and ask fuh de airport plan.