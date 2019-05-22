Guyanese dies in NY after motorcycle crashes into sanitation truck

Latest update May 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A Guyanese man is dead and a close friend is critical after the motorcycle on which they were travelling struck a private sanit
ation truck in Queens, New York, early yesterday, police said. The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Joel Deonarine
The accident happened as Deo
narine and Christopher Sansarran, 23, were riding on a 1986 Honda motorcycle together, at a high rate of speed, going westbound on Liberty Avenue toward 157th Street, according to authorities.The motorcycle struck a private sanitation truck as it was backing up in the vicinity of the location.
Police say both men were ejected from the motorcycle, sustaining severe body trauma. EMS took the men to Jamaica Hospital, where Deonarine was pronounced dead. Sansarran was said to have been stabilised. Officials said the sanitation vehicle remained at the scene. Its operator was not hurt.
Deonarine is said to have studied at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, and resided at Rose Hall, East Berbice. He is married and reportedly left Guyana a little more than five years ago.
May 22, 2019The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) that will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race this Monday, are continuing to receive much support from the corporate community with Guybisco...
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
If there is any human on Planet Earth that would never be coarse in public and always be careful and polite in what he publicly... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]