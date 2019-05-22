Latest update May 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyanese dies in NY after motorcycle crashes into sanitation truck

May 22, 2019

A Guyanese man is dead and a close friend is critical after the motorcycle on which they were travelling struck a private sanit

The truck that was involved in the crash. (New York Daily News photo)

ation truck in Queens, New York, early yesterday, police said. The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Joel Deonarine
The accident happened as Deo

Killed: Joel Deonarine, 31

narine and Christopher Sansarran, 23, were riding on a 1986 Honda motorcycle together, at a high rate of speed, going westbound on Liberty Avenue toward 157th Street, according to authorities.The motorcycle struck a private sanitation truck as it was backing up in the vicinity of the location.
Police say both men were ejected from the motorcycle, sustaining severe body trauma. EMS took the men to Jamaica Hospital, where Deonarine was pronounced dead. Sansarran was said to have been stabilised. Officials said the sanitation vehicle remained at the scene. Its operator was not hurt.
Deonarine is said to have studied at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, and resided at Rose Hall, East Berbice. He is married and reportedly left Guyana a little more than five years ago.

 

 

