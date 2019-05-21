Three slain bandits…Police demolish Berbice criminal gang

…bullet-proof vests, guns, ammunition among other items discovered

It was just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon when the quiet village of Johanna, Black Bush Polder, was interrupted by the sounds of rapid gunfire in the backlands. As the news got out quickly, residents left their homes and converged on a bridge connecting Mibicuri and Joanna Villages.

Several jeep loads of police ranks had descended down the muddy dam leading to the location where the gunshots were heard. Three armed men had been shot dead by ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Berbice.

The team was led by Senior Superintendent Wayne DeHearte who got down and dirty in the swampy sections, guiding his ranks. The operation for the police was dubbed a major success.

Initially, police had stated that Tameshwar Jagmohan was among the three that were shot dead, however relatives of the man have since clarified that it was his brother Ramnarine Jagmohan called ‘Andrew’ that was killed. The other two men have been identified as Sewchand Sewlall, 52, called One Eye Pappy, of Joanna, Black Bush Polder and Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Tameshwar Jagmohan is in jail having been committed in March to stand trial for murder.

Police in a release, disclosed that ranks in Berbice received intelligence that strange persons were in the backlands of Mibicuri, BBP, a team of ranks led by Senior Superintendent Wayne DeHearte ventured to the location at approximately 15:35 hrs Sunday and whilst scouring the area, came under fire.

The ranks immediately took up tactical positions and returned fire in the direction where the gunshots came from. The exchange of gunshots lasted for a few minutes but it was after it ceased and while combing the said perimeter that the bullet-riddled bodies of the men were discovered sprawled in the muddy area cocooned by vegetation.

Beside their bloody bodies were haversacks and the weapons they were armed with.

An AR-15 rifle, a pistol, two revolvers, three magazines, 253 live rounds and seven spent shells were found in close proximity to the men. The three haversacks, when searched, unearthed two gold chains, four gold earrings, two gold rings, a silver band, a gold band, a silver pendant, $609,330 Guyana Currency, $5

0 EURO, $5 TT, two bullet-proof vests, five cellular phones, a solar charger, a crowbar, knife, Cutlass, 200grams of cannabis and a few other items.

The men were pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.

Commander Paul Langevine who visited the location after the shooting had told reporters that he was hoping that “the people sleep more comfortable. Sometimes people get the impression that the police are not working but the police are always working. If the people are not sleeping comfortable, we are not sleeping comfortable.”

However, while the news still remains fresh, villagers are now breathing a sigh of relief. They have expressed their satisfaction to the police for “a job well done”. Otish McDonald, 54, a farmer, disclosed that he heard of a robbery the previous night and information had surfaced that the men escaped to the back lands.

He stated that he is a bit more relaxed now, knowing that the men were taken out by the police.

“I feel a little bit better now. The police officers did a very good job and I thank them”. Another farmer who was making his way home stopped to speak with this publication. He too showed great appreciation for the ranks and what they did. He opined, “Once you do something wrong and the law take care of you, it is better for me”.

Jennifer Kyte, also of Johanna Village, stated that her fear of living in Black Bush Polder was growing as the days went by after hearing about the string of armed robberies that ripped through her village up until Saturday night.

She said, “We thank God they catch them because night time we does can’t sleep. When you hear dem ah go people place we does be scared, you want know if we go be the next target.”

She believed from inc

eption that there were persons living in Black Bush that were in collusion with others to commit the heinous crimes.

The woman said, “The police did a wonderful job and we thank them”.One resident who asked not to be identified disclosed that Sewchand Sewlall lived in Joanna, Black Bush Polder all the while, ever since he was released from prison. He added that Sewlall kept an extremely low profile.

“The man does deh hay but people don’t see he natural, because sometimes he does wear he wife clothes. He does go in he garden. Sometimes he does go in and come out from the backdoor. What he was hiding for if he na bin do nothing?”

The man stated that Kelvin Shivgobin who was wanted for the murder of the Samaroo brothers in Bush Lot Village, stayed at the home of Sewlall but while the police were informed on many occasions, the men were never caught.

He explained that Sewlall’s home was zinced around so that persons could not see in the yard. However the zinc sheets were removed yesterday by relatives.

He too thanked the ranks from Berbice for acting in the manner they did to bring justice to the many victims that were beaten and robbed by the men.

A post mortem examination is expected to be done on the bodies today while their bodies remain at the Ramoo Funeral Home.