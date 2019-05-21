Selectors elected for Guyana Sports Hall of Fame Edwin Seeraj named Chairman

Officially launched in April last year the aim of the Guyana Sports Hall of Fame is to honour those who performed outstandingly for Guyana in Sports

as a Player, Administrator, Match official or Media personnel.

The seven Directors of the Private Incorporated Company were appointed last year and are, Attorney Raj Poonai, former WICB Director Claude Raphael, GCB’s Match Referee and trade Unionist Grantley Culbard, Businessman Vick Insanally, Deputy Director of Sports Mellissa Dowe-Richardson and Raymond and Ronald Williams.

The Directors have been put in place to run the Guyana Hall of Fame but they are not selectors and can’t select who is inducted.

Earlier this month five selectors were elected with TV Sports show host Edwin Seeraj named as Chairman. The others are Sports Historian Charwin Walker, Cricket Commentator Sean Devers and Sports Journalists Mike Baptise and Allan LaRose

The panel of selectors is the authorised body, as provided for in the constitution, to perform the task of nomination and electing eligible candidates for inductions into the Hall of Fame.

Outstanding Sportspersons are more recognised internationally and do more to promote their Country than Presidents and Prime Ministers and this concept of launching a Sports Hall of Fame for Guyanese is the brainchild Raymond Williams, a former Sports Administrator and past President of the Darts Association.

Williams noted that this is not an overnight thing. “We have to have a democratic process and a fixed criterion before the selectors starts the selection process of naming the first batch of inductees. We also need to find a location.”

Discussions were held with Sports Minister Dr George Norton who promised to help with the location for the Hall of Fame.

“We will start with instalments of maybe 10 going back to the early days and moving forward from there,” Williams added.

It was noted that a Hall of Fame was established in Trinidad in 1984 and sponsored by First Citizens Bank. Hasely Crawford, Ato Boldon, Ian Bishop, Learie Constantine, Russell Latapy, Dwight York and Brian Lara are among the close to 185 inductees in the Hall of Fame in Trinidad.

When you put up their names for the public to see it might spark the interest of this ‘Google generation’ to search for those names and get to know who they were and what they did to deserve such an accolade.

All candidates who are eligible for induction must be a born Guyanese. However, there would be consideration for Nationals of other Countries once they are of Guyanese parentage and choose to represent Guyana in Internationally recognised Sports Tournaments, and have performed with distinction and at a level to have achieved significant results and recognition.

Any eligible candidate, from any sport discipline, who has a criminal record or had been charged with felony (including spousal abuse-be it in Guyana or overseas) will not be eligible for selection.

To be eligible for election and induction into the Guyana Sports Hall of Fame, candidates must have ceased to be an active participant in their particular Sports at least five years, preceding their election, but may otherwise be connected to that sport or any other sport as Administrator, Coach or any other such like.

The periods of shall be divided into eras as follows: (1) Beginning to 1930, (2) from 1930-1960, (3) from 1960-1990, (4) 1990-2020.

This rule may be modified or expanded as the years evolve. This rule has defined an era to be 30 years.

The candidates may be selected by performing in the following events: Olympics, World Championships, Pan Am Games, Commonwealth Games, Carifta Games Regional Competitions and Championships, Inter-Continental Events and Tournaments, International Sporting events and annual National tournaments and Championships.