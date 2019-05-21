Namilco and RHTYSC, MS gear to host historic Day of Sports on Independence Day

On the 26th May next, Guyana would be celebrating its 53rd Independence Anniversary and on the same day, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would be hosting a historic Day of Sports to mark the 50th Anniversary of the National Milling Company (Namilco). The Company founded in 1969 is currently sponsoring a series of activities to mark its Anniversary and has joined hands with Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation to host the Day of Sports at the Albion Community Sports Complex.

The Day’s event would involve a Softball Match between RHTYSC Members and Namilco Staff, a Volleyball Competition to be organised by the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) for teams in Berbice and an Athletics Competition among schools on an invitational basis.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS has established an Organising Committee consisting of its Members, Teachers and experienced Sports Organisers to make sure the event is a success. The Committee has invited eight Primary Schools and nine Secondary Schools to participate in the event based on their performance at the annual Guyana Teachers Union Athletics Competition.

The Primary Schools invited to participate are All Saints, St. Therese, Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant, Tain, Leeds, Cropper and McGowan Memorial.

The nine Secondary Schools are Skeldon High, Central Corentyne, Manchester Secondary, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive, J. C Chandisingh Secondary, Port Mourant, Berbice Educational Institute and New Amsterdam Secondary.

The events for male Primary School Students would be 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M, 1200 M, 4 x 100M Relay, 4 x 200 M Relay, while the females will be 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M and 4 x 100 M Relay.

Male Secondary Schools Athletes would be involved in 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M, 1500 M, 4 x 100 M Relay, 4 x 400 M Relay, 1500 M Cycling, 3000 M, Cycling, High Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Discus. the events for female Secondary Schools athletes are 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M, 1500 M, 4 x 100 M Relay, 4 x 400 M Relay, 1500 M Cycling, 2000 M Cycling, High Jump, Javelin and Discus.

Each School would be allowed one athlete per event, while an athlete would be limited to only two events for the day.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Winner of every Primary School event would receive an Educational Package of $3,000 and the Runner-up $2,000. The Winner of every Secondary School event would take home $5,000 Educational grant and the Runner-up $3,000, trophies and Medals would also be given to the top two winners of each category. The top Primary and Secondary Schools would also collect a $50,000 Educational Prize, while each student would also collect a large quantity of Namilco Exercise Books.

The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would like to encourage all Berbicians to visit the Albion Community Sports Complex to witness Region 6 best youth athletes. Attendance at the event is free.