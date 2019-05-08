Latest update May 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Subryanville hotelier committed to stand trial in High Court for murder

May 08, 2019 News 0

Forty-five year-old hotel owner Erwin Bacchus, of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, is expected to make an appearance in the High Court at the next sitting of the Assizes, having been committed to stand trial for the murder of Jason De Florimonte.
Yesterday as the Preliminary Inquiry for the matter was completed at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal

Erwin Bacchus

Magistrate Judy Latchman, the ruling was that the prosecution was able to present sufficient evidence against Bacchus for the matter to be tried in the High Court
Bacchus was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 4, last, he murdered Jason De Florimonte.
Attorneys Glenn Hanoman and Nigel Hughes are representing Bacchus in the matter. The lawyers are contending that their client was trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time allegedly armed with a knife and a rolling pin.
Attorney Dexter Todd represented the state in the matter. He was assigned to the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) instead of a Police Prosecutor. This was after De Florimonte’s relatives complained to the Police Complaints Authority and the Crime Chief about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.
According to reports from the police, on the day in question, around 01:00 hrs, De Florimonte, 30, of Lot 96 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, was seen abusing a female. A handyman from Bacchus’s went to part them. Soon after, an argument ensued between the handyman and De Florimonte. The latter was subsequently shot in the hotel’s compound, allegedly by Bacchus.
According to information, an autopsy conducted on De Florimonte, revealed that he was shot three times about his body.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire Tabatinga as play kicks off

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire...

May 08, 2019

When play in the Rupununi Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup knock-out tournament commenced on Sunday last, the lone match saw Terminators Football Club ending the ambitions...
Read More
GFF/RFA Champions League Quarter FinalsTabatinga defeat Titans (male); Strikers trounce Titans (female)

GFF/RFA Champions League Quarter FinalsTabatinga...

May 08, 2019

Guyanese trio dominate Third BPSA Strong Fit Barbados Sinclair wins Strong Fit, Petterson – Griffith takes Power lifting, Junica Pluck 2nd in Power lifting

Guyanese trio dominate Third BPSA Strong Fit...

May 08, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg Pouderoyen, Eagles, Den Amstel and Uitvlugt to contest Saturday’s semis

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg...

May 08, 2019

National Sports Policy nears finish line─ inputs gained through govt outreaches

National Sports Policy nears finish line─...

May 08, 2019

4th Independence Track meet launched

4th Independence Track meet launched

May 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Free education is a farce

      There is one question for which a study will never be commissioned by the government. That question is: Why is it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]