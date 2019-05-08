Subryanville hotelier committed to stand trial in High Court for murder

Forty-five year-old hotel owner Erwin Bacchus, of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, is expected to make an appearance in the High Court at the next sitting of the Assizes, having been committed to stand trial for the murder of Jason De Florimonte.

Yesterday as the Preliminary Inquiry for the matter was completed at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal

Magistrate Judy Latchman, the ruling was that the prosecution was able to present sufficient evidence against Bacchus for the matter to be tried in the High Court

Bacchus was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 4, last, he murdered Jason De Florimonte.

Attorneys Glenn Hanoman and Nigel Hughes are representing Bacchus in the matter. The lawyers are contending that their client was trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time allegedly armed with a knife and a rolling pin.

Attorney Dexter Todd represented the state in the matter. He was assigned to the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) instead of a Police Prosecutor. This was after De Florimonte’s relatives complained to the Police Complaints Authority and the Crime Chief about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.

According to reports from the police, on the day in question, around 01:00 hrs, De Florimonte, 30, of Lot 96 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, was seen abusing a female. A handyman from Bacchus’s went to part them. Soon after, an argument ensued between the handyman and De Florimonte. The latter was subsequently shot in the hotel’s compound, allegedly by Bacchus.

According to information, an autopsy conducted on De Florimonte, revealed that he was shot three times about his body.