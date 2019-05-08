Fly Jamaica’s air operating certificate suspended

Jamaican authorities have reportedly suspended Fly Jamaica’s air operating certificate.

According to RJR News (http://rjrnewsonline.com) yesterday, there is more uncertainty surrounding the future of problem-plagued Fly Jamaica Airways.

The report said that the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) has suspended the certificate.

Director General of the JCAA, Nari Williams Singh, said action was taken as Fly Jamaica has not been operating for some time. He also said that the airline closed operations in March.

Singh explained that regulations stipulate that if an airline does not operate for a certain period of time, its air operating certificate can be suspended.

The JCAA Director General told RJR News that in the event that Fly Jamaica wants to restart operations, it will have to go through a process to be issued a new certificate to provide air services.

Fly Jamaica is based in Jamaica and owned by Guyanese and Jamaicans. It flew to New York and Canada. However, the airline ran into trouble last year after one of its planes ran off the runway at the Timehri airport. It ended up owing millions to travel agents in Guyana and New York.

Recently, Fly Jamaica committed to pay off some 46 complainants by July 1.

The cash-strapped airline, which sent home staffers earlier this year, committed to work with the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) here, in ensuring consumers are refunded.

On Thursday, at the CCAC Office at Sophia, representatives of the commission and Fly Jamaica met to discuss refunds to consumers following an accident the company experienced on November 9, 2018 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The accident resulted in the subsequent non-operation of flights in and out of Guyana.

According to the commission, discussed in the meeting were the issues of complaints filed by consumers requesting refunds from Fly Jamaica and the company’s status of repayment.

”To date, the CCAC is in receipt of 46 complaints with an estimated value of $8,316,504.

Resulting from the discussions, Fly Jamaica has committed to work with the Commission to process refunds for consumers by July 1, 2019. Captain Ronald Reece expressed his regret at the situation and looks forward to bringing closure to the matter, stating that, “refunds to consumers is at the top of the company’s agenda.”

Six passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries when the Canada-bound plane crashed shortly after take-off outside of Guyana’s capital last November.

The Fly Jamaica flight made an emergency landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, at about 02:00 local time. It had taken off not long before, heading for Toronto.

The Boeing 757, carrying 126 people, including two infants, returned after experiencing hydraulic problems.