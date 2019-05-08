Latest update May 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Capacity training for medical personnel and superintendents

May 08, 2019 News 0

Regional health officers and senior medical personnel from Regions 1 to 10 yesterday commenced a capacity building training.

The capacity training session hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at Grand Coastal Hotel.

The training, being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Health at the Grand Coastal Hotel, aims to aid regional health officers, medical superintendents and senior staff to acquire specialised skills to address all of the emerging challenges in the health system. These include patient care and staff management. ‘Collaboratively, we build a resilient health care system that is acceptable, accessible, timely and appropriate to meet the needs of every person in Guyana’, is the theme of the training.
Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, in her address, urged the health officials to use the four days of training to position themselves so when the training is completed, they are more aware of the issues, their approaches and the management of their behaviour as professionals.
“The overarching factor for the next four days is education; the tools which our resource personnel will employ to make you more knowledgeable and aware of the task ahead of you and more importantly, the exchange of thoughts and ideas that you, as leaders, will bring to the table and through, which you will bring a new dimension to the experience of those persons whom you interface with.”
Minister Lawrence also noted that communication is vital to the proper management of our health care institutions. The regional health officers and the medical superintendents were advised to listen to the suggestions made by their subordinates to promote a more functional sector.
During the training, health officials will be enlightened in critical areas of health care such as Disability Awareness, Professional Ethics, Anger Management, Customer Service and situational practice. Minister Lawrence affirmed that by the end of the training, they will be more competent to deal with the various issues under their supervision. (DPI)

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire Tabatinga as play kicks off

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire...

May 08, 2019

When play in the Rupununi Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup knock-out tournament commenced on Sunday last, the lone match saw Terminators Football Club ending the ambitions...
Read More
GFF/RFA Champions League Quarter FinalsTabatinga defeat Titans (male); Strikers trounce Titans (female)

GFF/RFA Champions League Quarter FinalsTabatinga...

May 08, 2019

Guyanese trio dominate Third BPSA Strong Fit Barbados Sinclair wins Strong Fit, Petterson – Griffith takes Power lifting, Junica Pluck 2nd in Power lifting

Guyanese trio dominate Third BPSA Strong Fit...

May 08, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg Pouderoyen, Eagles, Den Amstel and Uitvlugt to contest Saturday’s semis

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg...

May 08, 2019

National Sports Policy nears finish line─ inputs gained through govt outreaches

National Sports Policy nears finish line─...

May 08, 2019

4th Independence Track meet launched

4th Independence Track meet launched

May 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Free education is a farce

      There is one question for which a study will never be commissioned by the government. That question is: Why is it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]