Capacity training for medical personnel and superintendents

Regional health officers and senior medical personnel from Regions 1 to 10 yesterday commenced a capacity building training.

The training, being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Health at the Grand Coastal Hotel, aims to aid regional health officers, medical superintendents and senior staff to acquire specialised skills to address all of the emerging challenges in the health system. These include patient care and staff management. ‘Collaboratively, we build a resilient health care system that is acceptable, accessible, timely and appropriate to meet the needs of every person in Guyana’, is the theme of the training.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, in her address, urged the health officials to use the four days of training to position themselves so when the training is completed, they are more aware of the issues, their approaches and the management of their behaviour as professionals.

“The overarching factor for the next four days is education; the tools which our resource personnel will employ to make you more knowledgeable and aware of the task ahead of you and more importantly, the exchange of thoughts and ideas that you, as leaders, will bring to the table and through, which you will bring a new dimension to the experience of those persons whom you interface with.”

Minister Lawrence also noted that communication is vital to the proper management of our health care institutions. The regional health officers and the medical superintendents were advised to listen to the suggestions made by their subordinates to promote a more functional sector.

During the training, health officials will be enlightened in critical areas of health care such as Disability Awareness, Professional Ethics, Anger Management, Customer Service and situational practice. Minister Lawrence affirmed that by the end of the training, they will be more competent to deal with the various issues under their supervision. (DPI)