Zeeburg claim FAB Mining/Amrit Rai Memorial T20 title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Zeeburg defeated Rising Stars by 64 runs to win the final of the Amrit Rai Memorial T20 tournament on Wednesday last at the Met-en-Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

Openers Balbinder Shivpersaud and Yetesh Dhanpaul added 37 to hand their team a brisk start before Keon Roberts provided Rising Stars with the breakthrough by removing Dhanpaul for 15. Shiverpaud departed shortly after, caught off the bowling off Shane Persaud for 14, before Malcolm Hubbard and Ricardo Poloram steadied the innings with a third wicket stand of 59. Hubbard slammed one fours and one six in scoring 22, while Poloram struck two fours and three sixes in a cameo 39 before he was removed by Shaquille Brisport. Rising Stars managed to pick up a few quick wickets thereafter, limiting Zeeburg to 122-7, however, Cornelius Jai Singh propped up the total with a quick fire 32 which contained four fours and a six as Zeeburg were bowled out for 154 in 18.3 overs, in front of a fair size crowd. Shane Persaud captured 4-26, Brisport had 3-32 and Marvin Cheong had 2-3.

Roberts (01) was lbw to Travis Drakes before Mark Jeffers removed Marvin Cheong (01), while Elroy Fernandes who stroked four fours was removed by Drakes for 18, reducing Rising Star to 23-3, in reply. Anand Bharat and T. Jairup put on 27 for the fourth wicket, but Rising Star suffered another set back when Bharat was forced to retire hurt when on 16 with two fours. Pacer Reon Kingston accounted for Jairup for 15 before Hubbard destroyed the rest of the batting with consistent bowling. K. Mangar made 17, while T. Cort chipped in with 15 as Rising Stars were bowled out for 90 in 14.1 overs.

Hubbard picked up 4-24 from four overs and was given the man-of-the-match award; Drakes had 2-9 while Dhanpaul, Kingston and Jeffers had one each.

Meanwhile, prior to the final, Odyssey XI overcame the Media XI by four runs. Batting first, Odyssey XI managed 153-7 from their reduced quota of 18 overs. Feroze Barakat scored 33 while S. Alleyne made 31 and A. Fira 24 not out. Fardeen Sheriffudeen grabbed 4-21 and A. Makeram 2-9. Set a revised target of 128 from 15 overs, the Media XI threatened, but fell short by four as they finished on 124-6. Esan Griffith struck 43 with five fours and one six while Safraz Sheriffudeen made 24. A. Alleyne took 3-15 and Barakat 2-18.

Police Gunners (G Division) were given the fair play award, Shivpersaud received the prize for scoring the most runs and Marvin Cheong took the accolade for taking the most wickets in the tournament. Zeeburg received a trophy and $200,000, Rising Star pocketed a trophy and $100,000 and Hubbard a trophy and $10,000.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, CEO of FAB Mining and Odyssey Transport Services, Feroze Barakat congratulated both teams and pledged his continued support for the development of the game in the area.

The competition was sponsored by FAB Mining and Odyssey Transport Services, and was played in memory of former Zeeburg and Wolf’s Warriors Captain Amrit “Rocky” Rai.