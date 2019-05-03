Walter Grant-Stuart for Para-cycling events in Canada, Italy and Belgium powered by the NSC

Following his historic exploits at the UCI C1 Para-Cycling Event held in April last year at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, Differently Able Cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart is on a mission seeking greater exploits fuelled by the National Sports Commission.

Grant-Stuart has informed that over the year 2018, representing Guyana was such a thrilling and exciting experience and this year would be no different as he is elated to be doing so again.

“Please support me with your prayers and love while I represent Guyana at the Para-Cycling events in Canada, Italy and Belgium. I hope to make my country proud as we continue on our journey towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to bring home the gold medal. I would also like to express special thanks to Mr. Christopher Jones for the remarkable job he is doing as the Sports Director.”

Jones indicated that the National Sports Commission (NSC) is proud to sponsor Grant-Stuart who has already left these shores.

“It should be noted that for the second time Guyana would be competing in para cycling and this was only possible after the NSC which formerly established relations with the international PWD body in 2017.” Jones also noted.

Jones also said that as a result of this move, Guyana can now participate at several regional and international PWD Meets, citing that recently, students from several Special Needs Schools represented this nation in Dubai. Since 2016, the NSC has been placing

specific emphasis on PWD’s.

Grant-Stuart will get into action tomorrow after arriving in Canada yesterday in the Defi Sports organised event which is sanctioned by the UCI. The Time Trials will be contested tomorrow with the Road Race on Sunday.

Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) President Horace Burrowes who is presently in Mexico has given the federation’s blessings to Grant-Stuart who said that he is very grateful. The cyclist is expressing thanks to the Almighty God for giving him the strength and the following sponsors for making his trip a reality: National Sports Commission, Farfan and Mendes, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company, Guyana Fire Service, Soesdyke Neighborhood Democratic Council, Freight Link Express, Grace Kennedy, Sylvester Soup Man at the Soesdyke Junction.