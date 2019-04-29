Fitness Express powers Carlos Petterson for Barbados StrongFit competition

Latest update April 29th, 2019 12:58 AM
Reigning Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation, Raw champion and the 2018 Strongman runner-up, Carlos Petterson-Griffith is now gearing up to make an impact at the regional level.
Petterson-Griffith’s ambition of topping the field at the Barbados StrongFit competition set for May 4-5 in the land of the ‘Flying Fish’ has been boosted by the financial largesse of long time athletes supporter, Fitness Express.
Manager of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald recently handed over his contribution to Petterson-Griffith at his John and Sheriff Streets Campbellville headquarters and noted that it’s a pleasure to be supporting the World Championship bound Petterson-Griffith in his quest to conqueror the Barbadian landscape.
The defending 93kg champion, currently ranked in the world and aiming to better his current placing when he takes the platform in Helsingborg, Sweden in June, expressed thanks to McDonald and Fitness Express for unflinching support.
