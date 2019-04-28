GPHC holds Doctor’s Day

On Friday, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) held its Doctor’s Day in its East Street parking lot, to show appreciation to the doctors and their hard work.

Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services, said that over the past 20 years since the hospital has become a corporation, overseas management of patients was significantly reduced.

“Patients that come and succumb arrive in a poor state.”

He admonished the staff as well as patients to leave ethnic, political and sexual orientation at the gate. He reminded them that the patient is always first in a doctor’s life and they should continue to strive to achieve the theme for this year’s celebrations, “Striving for Excellence in Health Care Delivery”.

CEO, Retired Brigadier George Lewis, had quite a mouthful to say. He made note of all the activities held to commemorate the 20th anniversary as a corporation from the church service to the health fair.

He then hinted that the health fair may become an annual event based on the feedback from the public. The CEO then provided an idea of what the hospital achieved last year.

Last year, the GPHC had only five maternal deaths. Accident and Emergency saw 85,593 patients that year; the health centres treated a total of 161,468 patients. General surgery saw 6,573 surgeries performed with 4,452 being scheduled. The remainder were emergencies. The lab conducted 987,000,100 tests and there were 1,482 Post Mortem Examinations done for the said year.

Internal renovation was done at the maternity ward. Brigadier Lewis said that, “next Monday the hospital will receive a $50 million grant for additional works on the maternity unit.”

They intend to construct a four-storey building to house a staff canteen, improved record keeping as well as services that will be relocated there.

He told the staff that it’s not what they say but how they say it and the mistakes that can cost a lot, even the loss of licence.

The corporation saw approximately ten lawsuits last year. He reminded them of their duties and to keep eyes out for that canteen hopefully by the end of the year.