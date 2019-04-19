Daughter returns to court, remanded for mom’s murder-claims she was beaten by police

Kamela Jameer, who collapsed at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, on Wednesday, made her second appearance yesterday and was read her charge.

It is alleged that on April 12, 2019 Jameer murdered Rookmin Jameer (her mother). She was not required to plead to the indictable charge. She was not represented by an attorney in court but Attorney-at-law Mursaline Bhaccus sent a letter indicating that he will be representing her at her next court appearance.

In court, Jameer stated that she was abused by the police while in custody. She added that she was forced to say that she killed her mother. She was subsequently remanded until May 24.

Jameer was scheduled to be charged on Wednesday, however, when she arrived at the court and stood before the magistrate, she fainted. The court was recessed for 10 minutes. Then she returned but fainted again. The matter was subsequently pushed to

yesterday. Jameer was admitted at the Fort Wellington Hospital for medical attention.

On Friday last, 71-year-old Rookmin Jameer was allegedly murdered by her daughter Kamela Jameer. The daughter had told relatives and police that when she returned home from church, Friday afternoon, she

found her mother on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

However, based on investigations, police arrested Jameer on Saturday and during interrogation, she admitted to killing her mother. She allegedly told ranks that they had an argument after she returned home, over some money she took. One thing led to another and she was said to have grabbed a chopper from the kitchen counter and slit her mother’s throat.

She waited until the woman was dead then alerted relatives and the police.

An autopsy performed on the old woman revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to an incised wound to the neck.