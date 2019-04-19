Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Daughter returns to court, remanded for mom’s murder-claims she was beaten by police

Apr 19, 2019 News 0

Remanded: Kamela Jameer

Kamela Jameer, who collapsed at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, on Wednesday, made her second appearance yesterday and was read her charge.
It is alleged that on April 12, 2019 Jameer murdered Rookmin Jameer (her mother). She was not required to plead to the indictable charge. She was not represented by an attorney in court but Attorney-at-law Mursaline Bhaccus sent a letter indicating that he will be representing her at her next court appearance.
In court, Jameer stated that she was abused by the police while in custody. She added that she was forced to say that she killed her mother. She was subsequently remanded until May 24.
Jameer was scheduled to be charged on Wednesday, however, when she arrived at the court and stood before the magistrate, she fainted. The court was recessed for 10 minutes. Then she returned but fainted again. The matter was subsequently pushed to

yesterday. Jameer was admitted at the Fort Wellington Hospital for medical attention.

Killed mom: Rookmin Jameer

On Friday last, 71-year-old Rookmin Jameer was allegedly murdered by her daughter Kamela Jameer. The daughter had told relatives and police that when she returned home from church, Friday afternoon, she

found her mother on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood with her throat slit.
However, based on investigations, police arrested Jameer on Saturday and during interrogation, she admitted to killing her mother. She allegedly told ranks that they had an argument after she returned home, over some money she took. One thing led to another and she was said to have grabbed a chopper from the kitchen counter and slit her mother’s throat.
She waited until the woman was dead then alerted relatives and the police.
An autopsy performed on the old woman revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to an incised wound to the neck.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players under Dr. Puran Singh Scheme

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players...

Apr 19, 2019

    The Berbice Cricket Board under the Presidency of Hilbert Foster in 2018 started a financial scheme to assist young cricketers with a stipend, when they gain selection to the National...
Read More
GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura fires NY Tri State to 3rd successive winGYO lose by 154 runs as Mukkamalla, Bansal also hit fifties

GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura...

Apr 19, 2019

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta Committee; on board from inception

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta...

Apr 19, 2019

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai Memorial T20 final

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai...

Apr 19, 2019

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G...

Apr 19, 2019

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1 of Girls U19 T20

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1...

Apr 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]