Man shifts woman teeth over plywood

Josh Charles, a 31-year-old driver from Lot 910 Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, was yesterday hauled before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly accused of dislodging a woman’s teeth during a row over a piece of plywood.

It was alleged that on April 4, last, at Lot 910 Lane South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, the defendant inflicted grievous bodily harm on Jillian Favourite.

Charles pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh related that both parties are known to each other; they live at the same location. On the day in question they had a misunderstanding over a piece of plywood and Charles dealt the victim one cuff to the face.

This caused her to receive injuries to her left jaw. The matter was reported to the police who saw that Favourite was escorted to the hospital to seek medical attention.

According to the prosecutor, the medical report given by the doctor on duty who attended to Favourite stated that she suffered a fractured jaw, a separation of 2cm between the teeth and she now has difficulties opening her mouth.

The defendant was later contacted and charged for the present offence.

After listening to the prosecutor the magistrate granted bail to Charles in the sum of $80,000. Charles was instructed to return to court on May 10, next.