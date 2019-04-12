WDCA Beacon Cafe 50 OverPersaud, Bandoo hit centuries in latest action

Travis Persaud struck a fine century as Mc Gill of Canal Number Two defeated host Windsor Forest by 123 runs when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over competition continued on Sunday last.

Mc Gill batted first and posted 208 all out in 41.3 overs with Persaud scoring an even century which included four sixes and six fours. He got support from Troy Persaud 32 and Daniel Basdeo 20. Ravi Kadarnauth picked up 4-34 and Mahendra Chaitram 3-46.

Windsor Forest were limited for 85-8 in reply. Travis Persaud had 2-12, Balram Aaron 2-15 and Abdul Razack 2-21. At Zeeburg, Cornelia Ida managed 206 all out in 10 in 32 overs, taking first strike with Vickesh Dhaniram scoring 54 and Akshaya Perasud 32; Paul Shiwram and Tyron Carrington took three wickets each.

La Grange were bowled out for 165 in 35.1overs. Jurmin Ramroop scored 56 and Greg Singh 25; Muhammad Wazidali bagged 5-41 and Akshaya Perasud 4-8. At Joe Vieira Park, Independence A piled up 400-9, batting first. Beepaul Bandoo struck 129 with 10 fours and three sixes while Clevon Williams made 40 and Safraz Esau 36; Avinash Bhario claimed 4-64.

Players SC were sent packing for 38 in 14.1 overs in reply; Safraz Esau grabbed 4-4 and Rickey Sergeant 3-9. At Wales, New Windsor defeated Zeeburg and at Belle Vue Christ Ambassador overcame All Youths B. The competition continues on Sunday.