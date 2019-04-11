‘Wait and willpower’ key factors to help students succeed – Education official

The 2019 National Grade Six Assessment [NGSA] is set for two days from April 17. The Ministry of Education has a number of measures in place to ensure that the efforts of all are on board to realise the desired success.

It has been emphasising the importance of partnership in the delivery of education, something that cannot be understated.

This notion of partnership was brought to the fore, Monday, when the Ministry of Education hosted a Town Hall meeting at the Aishalton Community Centre.

At the event attended by community leaders and educators, Schools’ Welfare Officer, Mr. Vickram Mohabir, said, “Children and teachers need your involvement and support in their pursuit of a better life through education. We are encouraging all parents to get involved.”

His sentiments were mirrored by Ms. Nadia Hollingsworth, Coordinator of the Parent-Teacher Association Unit

of the Education Ministry.

Monday’s event marked the second hosting of such an activity for this year as the Ministry commenced yet another series of meetings with parents of learners from the nursery, primary and secondary schools, throughout the 11 education districts.

Mohabir, in his interaction with the gathering, encouraged them to inculcate the words, “Wait and will power” to ensure that their

children succeed in their education pursuits.

He said, “Word power encouragement is important and we need to start telling our children positive things about themselves to motivate them.”

He further encouraged the parents by saying, “Parents we need to exercise and encourage wait power knowing that every child has the right to finish school.”

Recalling the fact that secondary school has a legal age limit for children, Mohabir added that children must be allowed to access education up to at least 16 years of age to acquire a sound secondary education, according to the Ministry’s standards.

The Schools Welfare Officer also posited that while some parents may have difficulties at home, “our children should not be sent into the back dam to work when they should be in school because they will have better opportunities if they get an education as opposed to them being allowed to leave school early.”

Mohabir said, too, “There is also the need for us to help encourage ‘will power’ because where there is a will there is always a way… We got to have that will power and desire to see our children succeed and do better than we have.”

“We are happy that you have come and spoken to us, we are more encouraged to get involved. As a teacher it is sad that students are not doing so well because parents are not getting involved.

“I encourage you [parents] to take the message to other parents who have not come to this meeting,” said Ms. Karen Andre, a teacher of the Aishalton Primary School.

“I was elected chairperson of the PTA here about two weeks ago. What I have recognised after being away for 20 years is that we [parents] need some more training but we are happy that you have come to encourage us,” said Mr. Ray Atkinson.

The Town Hall meetings began on April 4 and will conclude on June 13, 2019.

The objectives of the Town Hall Meetings are to encourage parents to embrace collaboration between home and school, empower parents through health and family life education and to make parents aware of social issues that can affect the academic achievement of their children; and the necessary programmes available for assistance and guidance.

In total, 13 meetings are scheduled. In the deep south of the Rupununi Region Nine, the village of Aishalton is home to more than 1,000 residents and is located about 100km from the township of Lethem. It has schools at the secondary, primary and nursery levels.

Those in attendance included Leyon Jones, Head Teacher of Aishalton Secondary School; Ms. Jean Nah-na-Fook, Head Teacher of Aishalton Primary School; and Ms. Joan Peters, the Head Teacher of Aishalton Nursery School.