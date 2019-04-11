CANU to continue body searches in keeping with int’l standards

Facing allegations and at least one lawsuit, Guyana’s premier anti-narcotics agency has vowed to continue the fight to stem smuggling and use of illegal drugs.

According to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), the searches will be conducted in accordance with the laws.

“Law enforcement operatives at all ports in Guyana have been, and will continue to conduct their searches of passengers, luggage, vehicles etc. at all Ports of entry and exit in Guyana lawfully and in accordance with local and international standards with due cordiality and professionalism,” CANU said in a short statement.

The agency has over the years been keeping out of the spotlight though its initial years were dogged by issues of corruption.

However, this week, a New York-based woman who was ordered to subject herself to a cavity search and then hauled in by CANU has threatened to sue.

There are other women who said they were searched and ranks asked for their phone numbers after.

Yesterday, CANU said that In keeping with its mandate to stem the trafficking of narcotics, the unit has been successful in thwarting a number of passengers from using their bodies, luggage, cargo and other objects to traffic narcotics, cocaine in particular, through Guyana’s ports.

“CANU will continue to aid in maintaining the perceived credible Image of the majority of Guyanese Travellers and will continue to abide by the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act Chapter 10:10 of the Laws of Guyana.”