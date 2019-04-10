Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup continues with Round of 16 action on Sunday

The Hamilton Green Cup Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout football tournament resumes this Sunday, April 14 and will conclude on April 28 with the semi final and final, at the Den Amstel ground, venue for all the matches.

Action starts at 15:00hrs and Coordinator Lennox Arthur, the former National Football player and Coach, is asking all teams to be at the venue by 14:00hrs to ensure that there is a prompt start to the day’s proceedings.

The opening salvo of round of 16 action will see Timehri vs Bourda Blues, Soesdyke vs Sophia, Mahaica vs Lilliendaal, Charlestown vs. Mocha, Goed Fortuin vs. Bagotsville, Pouderoyen vs. Sara Lodge, Uitvlugt vs. Zeelugt and Den Amstel Back Street vs. De Kindren.

The teams will be battling for a chance to claim the John Fernandes $300,000 first prize and Prime Minister trophy along with hampers from Ricks and Sari. The second placed team will take away the Courtney Benn sponsored $100,000, third $60,000 put up by Te

chno mills and fourth $40,000 donated by Ready Mix along with the respective trophies. All the trophies have been sponsored by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Also at stake are the individual rewards for the Most Goals/MVP who will take home a Dinette Chair from China Trading and a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon, along with the Best Goalkeeper who will claim the Minister of Natural Resources trophy.

Among the sponsors so far are Techno mills, Ready mix, Sataur Gafoor, EC Veira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, New Thriving, Ricks and Sari, E-Networks, Star Computers, NAMILCO, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso, the Guyana Police Force, Ministry of State, Prime Minister and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Arthur has expressed gratitude to these businesses and entities for their support. He has been staging tournaments in recognition of former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green for a number of years now.

The defending champion of this tournament is Charlestown who beat Uitvlugt to claim the $400,000 prize and Ministry of Citizenship Trophy last time around. Uitvlugt took the John Fernandes Trophy and $200,000 for their efforts back then.

With the involvement of the leading players emerging from the various areas and villages/wards, the event is playing its part in aiding Social Cohesion among the citizenry. Among some of the players on show are Deon Alfred, Trayon Bobb, Tyrone Khan, Jamal Harvey, Sheldon Toney, Ruel Charter, Leroy Halley and Kenroy D’Aguiar.

Soesdyke’s Khan leads the goalscoring column with 2 goals, while Alfred, Bobb and Harvey, all have 1.

Teams are reminded to be at the venue for 3:00pm next Sunday. Four substitutions are permitted in this format which will see the games being run for 30 minutes broken into two halves of 15 minutes. The tournament will be played in the knockout format, with winners advancing to the next round. Sudden death penalties will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw at the end of full time.

The no offside rule is also in effect. All other rules will come under the dictates of FIFA.