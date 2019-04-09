GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson U-15…Rising Stars nestled at top of points table with another huge win; Beacons also win

On a weekend which saw four matches contested at the Bartica Secondary School Ground, Guyana Football Federation/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson defending Under-15 champions in Bartica, Rising Stars recorded the biggest win to be nestled at the top of the points table.

Mil Ballers felt the heat on a blistering weekend as Rising Stars trounced them 7-0 with a double each coming off the boots of Ian Gomes Jnr. and Kriston Seeram. There was one apiece for Shomari Hunte, Delon Jones and Nigel Alleyne.

Sunday’s other match produced a 0-0 draw between Rivers View and Agatash. Capping the day off was a female exhibition match between Black Panthers FC and their counterparts from Falmouth FC with the former prevailing, 1-0.

On Saturday, Mil Ballers’ rough weekend started when they went down to Beacons FC 1-4. The winners got their goals from Donte Adams, Lamuel Allen, Isaiah Allen and Justin Bacchus, while Mil Ballers’ consolation goal was scored by Derron Canterbury.

The first match of the weekend ended in a 2-2 draw between Lazio FC and River’s View. Ezekiel Skeete and Troy Parris were the players on target for Lazio, while River’s View got both their goals from Jermaine Mitchell.

Play will continue this weekend at the same venue.