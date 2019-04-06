Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Apr 06, 2019 Sports 0

 

The Muslim Youth Organisation Inter- Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket competition will continue tomorrow at GNIC SC ground.
At 09:00hrs, Tuschen Train Station Masjid will play MYO, at 11:30hrs MYO will battle New Mosque and at 14:00hrs MYO will face Corneila Ida.

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Apr 06, 2019

The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Read More
MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Apr 06, 2019

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ to Victory over ‘A’ Division

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 06, 2019

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am...

Apr 06, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final showdown

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final...

Apr 06, 2019

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

Apr 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]