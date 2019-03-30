GBA fund raising Take-Away lunch set for today

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Take Away Lunch will take place today at the National Gymnasium. The event is being held to raise funds to send their team of boxers to Nicaragua for the Pan Am qualifiers which run from April 2 to April 11 in Nicaragua.

The fundraiser starts at 1:00pm and tickets are $1000 each. The GBA is encouraging the public to come out and support them. Beverages will also be on sale.

The GBA is scrambling to ensure they get the required funds after they did not get the anticipated funding. The general public is encouraged to come out and support the team of boxers shortlisted on their quest to bring Guyana glory in Nicaragua.