GPL contract worker electrocuted at Clonbrook

Mar 29, 2019 News 0

 

A 21-year-old Guyana Power and Light (GPL) contract worker was electrocuted at around noon yesterday while working at Section ‘D’ Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara.
Police sources said that the victim was from New Amsterdam, Berbice, and was employed by Ramnauth Contracting Service.
According to a police report, the worker was on a GPL utility pole doing ‘wire cleaning’ when one of his colleagues heard him scream. The colleague then saw the worker, who had suffered burns, dangling by his utility belt from the pole.
The colleague and others unstrapped the youth and took him to the Nabaclis Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

