GPL contract worker electrocuted at Clonbrook

Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 21-year-old Guyana Power and Light (GPL) contract worker was electrocuted at around noon yesterday while working at Section ‘D’ Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara.
Police sources said that the victim was from New Amsterdam, Berbice, and was employed by Ramnauth Contracting Service.
According to a police report, the worker was on a GPL utility pole doing ‘wire cleaning’ when one of his colleagues heard him scream. The colleague then saw the worker, who had suffered burns, dangling by his utility belt from the pole.
The colleague and others unstrapped the youth and took him to the Nabaclis Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.
Mar 29, 2019Windsor Forest and Mc Gill Super Stars registered victories when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last. At Windsor Forest, the...
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
This country has produced top class African economists who can be found around the world in substantial positions.... more
The government’s hosting of a massive outreach at the Square of the Revolution was a bad idea on every count. The outreach... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]