Apparent high prevalence of HIV linked to patients living longer – Ministry clarifies –Public/private partnership launched to sustain gains made

The Ministry of Public Health recently published an article in the media pertaining to the number of persons affected and living with HIV/AIDS in Guyana.

Dr. Karen Gordon-Campbell, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), noted in this article, that this apparent high prevalence was not as a result of an increase in the rates of HIV infection, but that persons infected are living longer due to treatment with Highly Active Anti-retroviral Therapy (HAART).

Further, Dr. Rhonda Moore, Programme Manager of the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS) endorsed the DCMO’s statement, indicating that there has been a steady decline in new infections since 2016, and that the new initiatives such as the Treat All, the reestablishment of the Loss to Follow Up Programme, as well as the extended hours of clinic at the National Care and Treatment Centre, have all contributed to the decrease in new infections.

Despite the great progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS, over the years in Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health is concerned about the growing rates of infection amongst another vulnerable group; the adolescent population ages 15 -24.

The Ministry is therefore seeking to partner with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport and civil society organizations to reach in and out of school youth with HIV prevention messages and awareness programmes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health will seek to combine its efforts with Non Governmental Organisations [NGOs] and partners to achieve the shared global vision of Zero new HIV infections, Zero discrimination and Zero AIDS-related deaths – to end AIDS by 2030.

This World Health Organization’s ‘Treat All Policy’ has motivated government to embark on a high level Sustainability Plan to combat HIV. According to information out of the Ministry, this plan has been endorsed by Cabinet.

Arising from the sustainability plans and the donor partnerships, there will be a pilot for social contracting where the Government of Guyana will contract NGOs to implement HIV prevention programmes targeting vulnerable and mobile populations.

Another initiative being piloted is the Public/Private Partnership [PPP], which will see the Ministry partnering with private physicians to join the fight against HIV. This partnership will allow patients reluctant to seek treatment at public facilities to access quality treatment, according to national treatment guidelines at authorized private facilities.

These patients will pay the normal consultation and laboratory fees but will access treatment free of charge.

This initiative is aimed at increasing access to HIV services to a population group that may be in a better position financially, but who would still be able to access anti retroviral therapy free of cost. These partnerships will also allay the real fears some patients have of discrimination or breach of confidentiality in the public system or even in some private hospitals.

The Ministry, moreover, said that it is currently on a campaign to sensitize the public to the PPP, and it has therefore, appreciation for those physicians who have agreed to be an integral part of this pilot project. In this way, the Ministry anticipates that it will be able to make a significant impact and difference in the lives of those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.