Port Kaituma man drowns at Potaro Backdam

Kaieteur News – Police are presently trying to locate the relatives of a Port Kaituma, Region One man who reportedly drowned in the Ewang River, at Potaro, Region 8.

He has been identified only as Camoody, a miner of Oronoque, Port Kaituma. Police did not divulge much details but said that his body was found floating in the Ewang River on Monday. No marks of violence were seen on his remains and investigators suspect that he is a victim of drowning. His body is at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.