Latest update June 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Port Kaituma man drowns at Potaro Backdam

Jun 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police are presently trying to locate the relatives of a Port Kaituma, Region One man who reportedly drowned in the Ewang River, at Potaro, Region 8.

He has been identified only as Camoody, a miner of Oronoque, Port Kaituma. Police did not divulge much details but said that his body was found floating in the Ewang River on Monday. No marks of violence were seen on his remains and investigators suspect that he is a victim of drowning. His body is at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars World Cup quest starts in Panama tonight

Golden Jaguars World Cup quest starts in Panama tonight

Jun 06, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, and like every country affiliated with football’s global governing body, FIFA, Guyana will be hoping to qualify for the...
Read More
Fireworks expected in 400m at AP Invitational

Fireworks expected in 400m at AP Invitational

Jun 06, 2024

Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance at PDC World Cup in Germany

Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance...

Jun 06, 2024

CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL – Interesting first week of ICC WT20 2024

CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL – Interesting...

Jun 06, 2024

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage Road Race

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne...

Jun 05, 2024

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a time” approach following opening win

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a...

Jun 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]