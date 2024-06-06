Trini fisherfolk raise oil spill concerns posed by Exxon’s Stabroek Block operations

Kaieteur News – A Trinidadian and Tobago non-profit organisation, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS), on Wednesday raised concerns about the risk posed to the twin island and other Caribbean nations, during an Oil Spill forum in observance of World Environment Day.

During a virtual appearance at the event hosted at Cara Lodge, Quamina Street, Georgetown, the founding member and Corporate Secretary of the Tobago-based fisherfolk body, Gary Aboud reminded the audience of the oil spill that occurred in Trinidad and Tobago on February 7, 2024 about 6 kilometers’ off the coast of Studley Park. The Tobago oil spill involved two vessels, a tug and a barge, confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, both of which were bound for Guyana but never arrived. The spill has caused environmental concerns and impacted Tobago’s southern beaches and coastline.

Taking this into account, Aboud elaborated that as result of the oil spill, the Caribbean Sea was affected. He revealed, “My pores raise because we are eating hydrocarbon.” The Corporate Secretary further explained, “we have everything on paper, we have a national oil spill emergency plan, nothing was put in place, nobody in the Caricom was warned about it until 10 days later, when all of it (Oil)… flooded the Caribbean Sea.”

It is to be noted that hydrocarbon is a compound of hydrogen and carbon, which are chief components of petroleum and natural gas. As such, Aboud explained that as a result of the release of hydrocarbon, it leads to the contamination of some fishes. He said, “We are eating hydrocarbon, so there is a critical issue that arise,” He then asked, “why are we not enraged? Why is the common man not enraged?” To this end, he argued that the risks posed by an oil spill in Guyana to other parts of the Caribbean are yet to be properly addressed by an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). “If Guyana has a spill…it comes directly onto our waters (Trinidad and Tabago) and 70 percent of our Gulf of Paria water comes out from the Orinoko…yet the EIA does not even address the risk to Caricom, the risk to Trinidad,’ Aboud lamented.

He continued, “So Guyana is operating as if Guyana is at risk for offshore platforms. They are not at risk; the movement from the water does not flow onto Guyanese shores; so all of a sudden where is the TOR (Terms of Reference) for Guyana.”

The Trinidadian said citizens have raised this concern with government officials in T&T previously both in person and through letters; however, it is yet to be addressed. FFOS main objective is to promote sustainable development, organised environmental management, accountability, inclusion, transparency and community empowerment throughout the Caribbean.