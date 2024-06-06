Latest update June 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Trini fisherfolk raise oil spill concerns posed by Exxon’s Stabroek Block operations

Jun 06, 2024 News

A drone photo taken on February 8 shows the extent of the damage caused to the coast of Scarborough, Tobago. – Photo courtesy Dayreon Mitchell

A drone photo taken on February 8 shows the extent of the damage caused to the coast of Scarborough, Tobago. – Photo courtesy Dayreon Mitchell

Kaieteur News – A Trinidadian and Tobago non-profit organisation, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS), on Wednesday raised concerns about the risk posed to the twin island and other Caribbean nations, during an Oil Spill forum in observance of World Environment Day.

Corporate Secretary at FFOS Gary Aboud raising his concerns via zoom during the oil press conference

Corporate Secretary at FFOS Gary Aboud raising his concerns via zoom during the oil press conference

During a virtual appearance at the event hosted at Cara Lodge, Quamina Street, Georgetown, the founding member and Corporate Secretary of the Tobago-based fisherfolk body, Gary Aboud reminded the audience of the oil spill that occurred in Trinidad and Tobago on February 7, 2024 about 6 kilometers’ off the coast of Studley Park. The Tobago oil spill involved two vessels, a tug and a barge, confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, both of which were bound for Guyana but never arrived. The spill has caused environmental concerns and impacted Tobago’s southern beaches and coastline.

Taking this into account, Aboud elaborated that as result of the oil spill, the Caribbean Sea was affected. He revealed, “My pores raise because we are eating hydrocarbon.” The Corporate Secretary  further explained, “we have everything on paper, we have a national oil spill emergency plan, nothing was put in place, nobody in the Caricom was warned about it until 10 days later, when all of it (Oil)… flooded the Caribbean Sea.”

It is to be noted that hydrocarbon is a compound of hydrogen and carbon, which are chief components of petroleum and natural gas. As such, Aboud explained that as a result of the release of hydrocarbon, it leads to the contamination of some fishes. He said, “We are eating hydrocarbon, so there is a critical issue that arise,” He then asked, “why are we not enraged? Why is the common man not enraged?” To this end, he argued that the risks posed by an oil spill in Guyana to other parts of the Caribbean are yet to be properly addressed by an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). “If Guyana has a spill…it comes directly onto our waters (Trinidad and Tabago) and 70 percent of our Gulf of Paria water comes out from the Orinoko…yet the EIA does not even address the risk to Caricom, the risk to Trinidad,’ Aboud lamented.

He continued, “So Guyana is operating as if Guyana is at risk for offshore platforms. They are not at risk; the movement from the water does not flow onto Guyanese shores; so all of a sudden where is the TOR (Terms of Reference) for Guyana.”

The Trinidadian said citizens have raised this concern with government officials in T&T previously both in person and through letters; however, it is yet to be addressed. FFOS main objective is to promote sustainable development, organised environmental management, accountability, inclusion, transparency and community empowerment throughout the Caribbean.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars World Cup quest starts in Panama tonight

Golden Jaguars World Cup quest starts in Panama tonight

Jun 06, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, and like every country affiliated with football’s global governing body, FIFA, Guyana will be hoping to qualify for the...
Read More
Fireworks expected in 400m at AP Invitational

Fireworks expected in 400m at AP Invitational

Jun 06, 2024

Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance at PDC World Cup in Germany

Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance...

Jun 06, 2024

CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL – Interesting first week of ICC WT20 2024

CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL – Interesting...

Jun 06, 2024

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage Road Race

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne...

Jun 05, 2024

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a time” approach following opening win

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a...

Jun 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]