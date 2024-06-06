Govt. examining more areas for sandpit mining

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources is examining additional areas for sandpit mining in response to the increasing demand for sand driven by Guyana’s booming infrastructural development.

Minister of Natural Resource, Vickram Bharrat on Monday highlighted the significant increase in applications for sandpit mining operations along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. However, he stressed the need to consider alternative sites, in light of the ongoing development in the area.

Massive enhancements marked for the Soesdyke-Linden Highway include the new Silica City where construction is underway for the first 100 young professional homes. Plantation York along that stretch has also been identified for a new housing development. Moreover, a multi-million regional food hub is being developed there, positioning Guyana as the regional trade, transportation, and logistics centre between Roraima, Brazil; South America, and the Caribbean.

“And so, we are looking at other areas. So, it means now we may have to change the approach to sand mining. Rather than trucking, some people may have to invest in barging sand down the river, which I must add, is far more feasible, far more profitable,” the minister underscored.

Minister Bharrat also reminded persons with agriculture leases along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway that mining can only be done in those areas if no objection is granted by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission. Only then can the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) issue a mining permit. This is also the procedure for those seeking to operate a sawmill on the highway. (DPI)