Driver on $300,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man, on Wednesday, was granted $300,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge of a causing death by dangerous driving.

Chris Sobers, an electrician of Kaneville Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) made his first appearance before Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus. He was not required to plea to the indictable offence.

Sobers is accused of driving motorcar PAF #4593 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 28-year-old Edward Solomon on April 04, 2024 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

According to a police statement on the mentioned date at approximately 15:20hrs, the vehicle driven by Sobers was stationary facing north on the eastern drive lane of the western carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue, halted by a traffic light. When the light turned green, Sobers allegedly failed to ensure the path was clear before making a left turn onto Freeman Street. This manoeuvre placed his vehicle in the path of motorcycle #CJ 9016, driven by Solomon, who was traveling north in the same lane, resulting in a collision. Both Solomon and Sobers suffered injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies.

Police arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and both individuals were taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. Solomon was readmitted to the hospital on May 28, 2024, and succumbed to his injuries on May 30, 2024, at approximately 00:00hrs.

Following these events, Sobers was summoned to La Penitence Police Station, where he was informed of the offence committed and subsequently charged.

During court proceedings, Sobers was represented by Attorney-at-law, Stacy Goodings, who made an application for bail in a reasonable sum. The attorney told the court that her client has no prior incidents and that Sobers is not a flight risk. It was also revealed by Goodings that the deceased was riding the motorcycle going at a fast rate. Prosecutor did not object to bail but petitioned the court to grant bail in a substantial amount. In light of this, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Sobers on $300,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on July 9, 2024 for disclosure. He is also required to report to the Kaneville Grove Police station, on the first Fridays in every month until the matter is finished.