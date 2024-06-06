Govt. not holding meeting meetings of Foreign Relations Committee

– Opposition MP raises concerns

Kaieteur News – Amidst the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Affairs has not met in six months.

Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amanza Walton-Desir in a statement on Tuesday noted her disappointment and concern that the “long-awaited” meeting set for June 3, 2024 was abruptly cancelled a mere hour and a half before it was to commence.

Furthermore, she pointed out that no alternative date has been proposed for the meeting. The MP told this newspaper that the last meeting of the Committee was convened in November 2023. “My colleague Member of Parliament, Ronald Cox journeyed from Mabaruma, Region One for this meeting. Region One is on the frontline of this crisis and is acutely affected by a myriad of issues resulting from the current migration crisis,” Walton-Desir reasoned.

The Opposition Member of Parliament argued that the last-minute cancellation was not merely an inconvenience but a significant setback in efforts to address the pressing national security concerns posed by Venezuela’s actions regarding the Essequibo region. The committee was to expected to discuss among other things, the ongoing military buildup along the border and receive updates on the legal aspects of the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

To this end, Walton-Desir contended, “The continued failure to convene this important committee undermines our ability to respond effectively to these threats against our nation’s sovereignty and territorial interiority. The people of Guyana deserve transparency and decisive action from their leaders, especially on matters of such critical importance.”

The MP was keen to note that she has consistently called for updates and discussions on these developments and has even written multiple letters to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, urging the convening of this committee. These letters have been met with silence.

Walton-Desir said, “This is not a time for political manoeuvring. The safety and security of our nation are at stake…the people of Guyana must be kept informed of the real threats we face and the measures being taken to protect our country.”

She therefore called on the government to immediately announce a new date for the meeting of the Sectoral Committee and to ensure this key body is enabled to perform its constitutionally mandated role, as matters of national security demand united efforts and full attention.