Latest update June 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. not holding meeting meetings of Foreign Relations Committee

Jun 06, 2024 News

– Opposition MP raises concerns

Kaieteur News – Amidst the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Affairs has not met in six months.

Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amanza Walton-Desir

Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amanza Walton-Desir

Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amanza Walton-Desir in a statement on Tuesday noted her disappointment and concern that the “long-awaited” meeting set for June 3, 2024 was abruptly cancelled a mere hour and a half before it was to commence.

Furthermore, she pointed out that no alternative date has been proposed for the meeting. The MP told this newspaper that the last meeting of the Committee was convened in November 2023.  “My colleague Member of Parliament, Ronald Cox journeyed from Mabaruma, Region One for this meeting. Region One is on the frontline of this crisis and is acutely affected by a myriad of issues resulting from the current migration crisis,” Walton-Desir reasoned.

The Opposition Member of Parliament argued that the last-minute cancellation was not merely an inconvenience but a significant setback in efforts to address the pressing national security concerns posed by Venezuela’s actions regarding the Essequibo region. The committee was to expected to discuss among other things, the ongoing military buildup along the border and receive updates on the legal aspects of the case before the International Court of  Justice (ICJ).

To this end, Walton-Desir contended, “The continued failure to convene this important committee undermines our ability to respond effectively to these threats against our nation’s sovereignty and territorial interiority. The people of Guyana deserve transparency and decisive action from their leaders, especially on matters of such critical importance.”

The MP was keen to note that she has consistently called for updates and discussions on these developments and has even written multiple letters to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, urging the convening of this committee. These letters have been met with silence.

Walton-Desir said, “This is not a time for political manoeuvring. The safety and security of our nation are at stake…the people of Guyana must be kept informed of the real threats we face and the measures being taken to protect our country.”

She therefore called on the government to immediately announce a new date for the meeting of the Sectoral Committee and to ensure this key body is enabled to perform its constitutionally mandated role, as matters of national security demand united efforts and full attention.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars World Cup quest starts in Panama tonight

Golden Jaguars World Cup quest starts in Panama tonight

Jun 06, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, and like every country affiliated with football’s global governing body, FIFA, Guyana will be hoping to qualify for the...
Read More
Fireworks expected in 400m at AP Invitational

Fireworks expected in 400m at AP Invitational

Jun 06, 2024

Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance at PDC World Cup in Germany

Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance...

Jun 06, 2024

CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL – Interesting first week of ICC WT20 2024

CROFTY’S CRICKET CALL – Interesting...

Jun 06, 2024

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage Road Race

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne...

Jun 05, 2024

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a time” approach following opening win

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a...

Jun 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]