Man chased, stabbed by two suspects in Sophia

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Leacock of ‘C’ Field Sophia. He was stabbed by two identifiable males. Investigations revealed that on Tuesday about 17:30hrs, Leacock was seated on a culvert liming when two men attacked him. He ran away, but the suspects accosted him in a yard. One of the suspects was armed with a knife and dealt two stab wounds to Leacock- one to his abdomen and another to his left thigh.

The victim then ran out of the yard and collapsed due to the impact of the wound and the suspects fled the scene. According to police, the victim was found lying in a semi-unconscious state. Thereafter an ambulance service was summoned, and upon arrival, the victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is receiving treatment with his conditions listed as serious. A search was conducted for the suspects but to no avail. Investigations are ongoing.