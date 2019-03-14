Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Newly rehabilitated MV Kimbia takes first run

The MV Kimbia was taken on a trial run, yesterday, after undergoing rehabilitation that lasted three years. The boat was driven along the Demerara River, between the ports of Georgetown and the Demerara Harbour Bridge, shadowed by a tug, the MT Aruka.
The boat was retired three years ago for major rehabilitation that included works to its steering mechanism, which were done by Brenco Shipping & Trading Company Limited, in collaboration with Damen Shipyards of the Netherlands.

The MV Kimbia on its test run in the Demerara river, yesterday

Courtney Benn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Courtney Benn Contracting Services and owner of Brenco, informed this publication that the engine received a complete factory overhaul. It can now run at speeds of up to 12 knots.
The engine is as good as new. The works included the replacement of the entire rudder system with two new rudder blades, shaft tubes, the replacement of two rope guards and two kegs which were completely missing from the vessel, the supply and installation of new steering gear and hydraulic power unit with components in both the bridge and engine room, new piping and connectors where necessary, and replacement of two propeller shafts and coupling flanges.
While the engine was being overhauled the vessel spent 48 days in the dry dock, where a team of specialists from both companies were actively engaged in the execution of tasks.
It has, for some time, been uncommon for boats like the Kimbia to undergo rehabilitative works. Marine vessels were simply not maintained. A vessel like the Torani, the sister vessel to the Malali, sank in the Essequibo River.
However, in the past three years, five vessels were rehabilitated, among the MT Aruka, mvBarima, Alan Young, MT Setter and now, the Kimbia.
Chief Mechanical Engineer at the Transport & Harbours Department, Dwane Griffith; and Senior Mechanical Engineer, Ray McLean, said that the MV Kimbia was built in the 1980s. It plied the North West and Berbice River-runs.
It is now expected to service Kumaka, covering the journey much faster than it was doing before it was pulled into dry docks.

Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

