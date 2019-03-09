Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Farfan & Mendes Men’s 1st Division Hockey Six matches on this weekend

Mar 09, 2019 Sports 0

The Farfan and Mendes Men’s First Division Hockey League will have six matches being played over the weekend with three this afternoon and three tomorrow at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Play in the Farfan & Mendes 1st division men’s hockey league continues this weekend at Saints ground.

Currently, Bounty GCC are top of the league with 16 points from seven games played, while Pepsi Hikers are second with 13 points from five games played.
In the first match today, Pepsi Hikers will clash with Saints Hockey Club (SHC) followed by Supernova against Old Fort, while the feature match will see Pepsi Hikers playing their second match of the afternoon against GCC Vintage.
On Sunday, Old Fort open the day’s play against Hikers who will be in their third fixture of the weekend before Supernova play Bounty GCC, while SHC will play GCC Vintage in the feature match of the weekend.

