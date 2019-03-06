BCB/New Building Society Ltd 40-Overs Cricket Tournament D’Edward crush Young Warriors to advance to Final – face Rose Hall Town Bakewell for title

D’Edward Cricket Club of West Bank Berbice on Sunday last, created history by becoming the first Club from Region 5 to reach the Final of the New Building Society Ltd countywide 40-Overs Cricket Tournament. They defeated favourite Young Warriors of Canje by nine wickets at the D’Edward Cricket Ground in the Semifinals. Rose Hall Town Bakewell had earlier in the year reached the final by defeated Ramnarine Memorial and No. 72 Cut and Load in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals respectively.

The home team won the toss and invited Young Warriors Cricket Club to take first strike. They lost National Under-19 Player Alex Algoo, Ricardo Ramdial 01, Vishal Mohabir 03 and Trevon Stanislaus 05 to be reduced to 31 for 4 but steady batting from former National Under-19 batsman Sanjay Khan 36 and Skipper Suresh Dhanai spearheaded them to 160 all out in 39.4 Overs. Khemraj struck three huge sixes and a boundary, while Dhanai also struck three sixes and two boundaries. Aaron Beharry supported with 22 and Carl Gilegous scored 10. Bowling for D’Edward, medium pacer Keith Fraser took 2 for 24, Heerilall Bridgelall 4 for 5, while Devindra Lalsa, Hemraj Harilall, Narin Rampersaud and Ramesh Boodram all took a wicket each for 19, 25, 42 an 45 runs respectively.

D’Edward Cricket Club in response, raced to 164 for 1 in just 18.5 Overs as Altaf Khan blazed his way to 75 with four boundaries and five sixes. His fellow opener Lakeraj Sookra was unbeaten on 74 with three boundaries and seven maximum as the pair shared in a 150 opening partnership in seventeen overs. Khan was dismissed by left arm medium pacer Devendra Ramoutar who ended with one wicket for 26 runs from four overs. Heeralall Bridgelall was the other unbeaten batsman with three runs when victory was achieved.

D’Edward had earlier in the week defeated Bush Lot United by 31 runs in the Quarterfinals. They amassed 209 all out in 34.4 overs with Keith Fraser 45, Derrick Lalsa 49 being the main scores. Bowling for Bush Lot United, H. Darran took 3 for 52, J. Dilchan 2 for 26 and A. Rambarran 3 for 38. Bush Lot United in response was bowled out for 178 with R. Hemraj 38, J. Dilchan 41 and R. Kishun 21 topscoring. D. Lalsa 2 for 17, H. Harilall 4 for 38 and Keith Fraser 3 for 39 were the main wicket takers for the D’Edward Team.

The New Building Society Final between D’Edward and Rose Hall Town Bakewell would be played on Sunday 17th March at the Albion Community Centre Ground from 11.00 hours. The experienced D’Edward Cricket Club would depend heavily on Lakeraj Sookra, Altaf Khan, Heeralall Bridgelall, Devendra Lalsa, Jaipaul Heeralall and Keith Fraser. The youthful Rose Hall Town Bakewell would feature National Youth Players Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Jeremy Sandia, Mahendra Gopilall and Jonathan Rampersaud.

BCB President Hilbert Foster has hailed the NBS Tournament as a great success as the Board has been able to bring the Tournament to its Final in just a few months despite over 90 teams participating in the biggest cricket tournament in Guyana.