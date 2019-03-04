Businessman who allegedly threatened butcher nabbed with illegal gun

Police have arrested a businessman from Samaroo Dam, Pourderoyen, West Bank Demerara, with an illegal firearm, shortly after the man allegedly threatened to shoot a butcher.

He will make a court appearance today.

Reports indicated that the butcher made a police report that the businessman threatened him. This resulted in a search for the alleged suspect. He was apprehended in his car in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

An unlicensed pistol with eight live rounds was allegedly retrieved from the floor of the car. Police said they also found a cutlass and a large piece of wood in the vehicle.

Asked to produce his firearm licence, the businessman allegedly admitted that he did not have one. He was immediately taken into police custody to be processed for court.