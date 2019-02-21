NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Tonight’s matchups are all virtual finals -excitement anticipated from start

Latest update February 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Enjoying huge success so far from the turnout of fans, tonight’s quarter-final round is anticipated to easily surpass all preceding nights in terms of attendance and most importantly excitement.
The occasion is the National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup which is being played at the National Gymnasium that has prize monies in excess of $1.2million up for grabs.
In the opening game of the night, the hottest team in the competition Back Circle will take on Ansa McAl and this encounter is a must see one so fans are being warned not to show up a minute late for the start.
The East Ruimveldt based unit has clearly been the most convincing team in terms of form and consistency, but they face a team that is loaded with experienced in the format which makes it interesting to predict the outcome.
In their previous encounter, they easily disposed of North Ruimveldt with Stephon McLean and Selwyn Williams, being the players on target.
Jermaine Beckles, Cecil Jackman and Dellon Kelly are also players with proven quality in this format and will be depended on to secure victory.
On the other hand, the dreadlocked Delroy Deen, Akin Curry and Reon Hopkinson are expected to lead the quest for victory for Ansa McAl.
Pre-tournament favourites Gold is Money takes on a resurgent Tiger Bay and even though they have not looked their deadly best, they have shown what experience can do and how far it can take a team.
Hubert Pedro, Randolph Wagner, Colin Nelson, Michael Pedro and Phillip Rowley are perhaps the most familiar combination with the system so it will not be an easy task for even an in-form Tiger Bay unit.
However, the slick Deon Alfred, who is arguably one of the best strikers in the Futsal format, seems to be finding his form at the right time and his recent hat-trick should serve as a warning for Gold is Money.
Keoma Gravesande, Akeem Saul and Alpha Fletchman are also in their lineup and what a fearsome strike-force they present.
Champs Bent Street tackle another team that is in ripping form in Sophia and while the former are worthy champions, their form of late has been inconsistent thereby making a case for the latter to start as favourites.
Job Caesar, Daniel Wilson and Pernel Schultz are all technically good players in the Futsal format and their expertise will be needed to get past a Sophia team that is playing with no fear.
Shem Arthur, Dwayne McLennon, Ryan Jeffrey, Stephon Maycock, Joshua and Sheik Kamal will lead Sophia’s pursuit to advance.
In the final game of the night, undisputed kings of the shorter version Sparta Boss square off against Future Stars and this is the perfect matchup to bring the night’s proceedings to an end.
The ‘Kings’ have not looked as invincible in recent months, but there is no substitute for class and experience as they’ve demonstrated in their earlier matches.
Jermin Junor, Ryan Hackett, Gregory Richardson, Sheldon Shepherd are all proven match winners who thrive on the big occasion and this is one such instance.
Future Stars is a young ‘hot’ bunch of enterprising players such as Jamal Cozier, Kevin Cummings, Ryan Dowding and William Europe and their win over a strong Leopold Street unit must bolster their confidence of taking another massive scalp.
Up for grabs is $600,000 for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Action in the tournament continues Sunday night, at the same venue.
Tonight’s Fixtures-
Back Circle vs Ansa McAl
Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay
Bent Street vs Sophia
Sparta Vs Future Stars
Tuesday’s results
Game-1
Bent Street-1 vs Stabroek Ballers-1
Bent Street won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Bent Street Scorer
Own Goal-10th
Stabroek Scorer
Sean Taylor-23rd
Game-2
Buxton Diamond-0 vs Ansa McAl-1
Own Goal-13th
Game-3
Sophia-5 vs Broad Street-1
Sophia Scorers
Dwayne McLennon-1st, 3rd and 17th
Sherwin Charles-12th
Shem Arthur-21st
Broad Street Scorer
Joel McGarrell-23rd
Game-4
Tiger Bay-6 vs Showstoppers-2
Tiger Bay Scorers
Deon Alfred-2nd, 18th and 23rd
Alpha Fletchman-6th and 8th
Keoma Gravesande-4th
Showstoppers Scorers
Dexroy Adams-1st
Trayon Bobb-3rd
Game-5
Gold is Money-3 vs Melanie-1
Gold is Money Scorers
Randolph Wagner-4th
Colin Nelson-8th
Hubert Pedro-10th
Melanie Scorer
Rondell Assanah-6th
Game-6
North Ruimveldt-0 vs Back Circle-2
Stephon McLean-10th
Selwyn Williams-25th
Game-7
Leopold Street-0 vs Future Stars-1
William Europe-12th
Game-8
Sparta Boss-3 vs North East La Penitence-1
Sparta Scorers
Ryan Hackett-7th and 22nd
Jermain Junior-19th
North East Scorer
Keifer Brandt-16th
Feb 21, 2019The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has secured sponsorship from Choke Gas station for the 2019 edition of the Starlet Cup. According to a release from the club, Choke, located on...
Feb 21, 2019
Feb 21, 2019
Feb 21, 2019
Feb 21, 2019
Feb 21, 2019
One of my favourite Guyanese has died. The second nicest UG personality I have met in my twenty-six years as a lecturer... more
The Constitution of Guyana does not provide an enforceable right to strike. This, despite the fact that for the past 50... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]