NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Tonight’s matchups are all virtual finals -excitement anticipated from start

Enjoying huge success so far from the turnout of fans, tonight’s quarter-final round is anticipated to easily surpass all preceding nights in terms of attendance and most importantly excitement.

The occasion is the National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup which is being played at the National Gymnasium that has prize monies in excess of $1.2million up for grabs.

In the opening game of the night, the hottest team in the competition Back Circle will take on Ansa McAl and this encounter is a must see one so fans are being warned not to show up a minute late for the start.

The East Ruimveldt based unit has clearly been the most convincing team in terms of form and consistency, but they face a team that is loaded with experienced in the format which makes it interesting to predict the outcome.

In their previous encounter, they easily disposed of North Ruimveldt with Stephon McLean and Selwyn Williams, being the players on target.

Jermaine Beckles, Cecil Jackman and Dellon Kelly are also players with proven quality in this format and will be depended on to secure victory.

On the other hand, the dreadlocked Delroy Deen, Akin Curry and Reon Hopkinson are expected to lead the quest for victory for Ansa McAl.

Pre-tournament favourites Gold is Money takes on a resurgent Tiger Bay and even though they have not looked their deadly best, they have shown what experience can do and how far it can take a team.

Hubert Pedro, Randolph Wagner, Colin Nelson, Michael Pedro and Phillip Rowley are perhaps the most familiar combination with the system so it will not be an easy task for even an in-form Tiger Bay unit.

However, the slick Deon Alfred, who is arguably one of the best strikers in the Futsal format, seems to be finding his form at the right time and his recent hat-trick should serve as a warning for Gold is Money.

Keoma Gravesande, Akeem Saul and Alpha Fletchman are also in their lineup and what a fearsome strike-force they present.

Champs Bent Street tackle another team that is in ripping form in Sophia and while the former are worthy champions, their form of late has been inconsistent thereby making a case for the latter to start as favourites.

Job Caesar, Daniel Wilson and Pernel Schultz are all technically good players in the Futsal format and their expertise will be needed to get past a Sophia team that is playing with no fear.

Shem Arthur, Dwayne McLennon, Ryan Jeffrey, Stephon Maycock, Joshua and Sheik Kamal will lead Sophia’s pursuit to advance.

In the final game of the night, undisputed kings of the shorter version Sparta Boss square off against Future Stars and this is the perfect matchup to bring the night’s proceedings to an end.

The ‘Kings’ have not looked as invincible in recent months, but there is no substitute for class and experience as they’ve demonstrated in their earlier matches.

Jermin Junor, Ryan Hackett, Gregory Richardson, Sheldon Shepherd are all proven match winners who thrive on the big occasion and this is one such instance.

Future Stars is a young ‘hot’ bunch of enterprising players such as Jamal Cozier, Kevin Cummings, Ryan Dowding and William Europe and their win over a strong Leopold Street unit must bolster their confidence of taking another massive scalp.

Up for grabs is $600,000 for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Action in the tournament continues Sunday night, at the same venue.

Tonight’s Fixtures-

Back Circle vs Ansa McAl

Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay

Bent Street vs Sophia

Sparta Vs Future Stars

Tuesday’s results

Game-1

Bent Street-1 vs Stabroek Ballers-1

Bent Street won 3-2 on penalty kicks

Bent Street Scorer

Own Goal-10th

Stabroek Scorer

Sean Taylor-23rd

Game-2

Buxton Diamond-0 vs Ansa McAl-1

Own Goal-13th

Game-3

Sophia-5 vs Broad Street-1

Sophia Scorers

Dwayne McLennon-1st, 3rd and 17th

Sherwin Charles-12th

Shem Arthur-21st

Broad Street Scorer

Joel McGarrell-23rd

Game-4

Tiger Bay-6 vs Showstoppers-2

Tiger Bay Scorers

Deon Alfred-2nd, 18th and 23rd

Alpha Fletchman-6th and 8th

Keoma Gravesande-4th

Showstoppers Scorers

Dexroy Adams-1st

Trayon Bobb-3rd

Game-5

Gold is Money-3 vs Melanie-1

Gold is Money Scorers

Randolph Wagner-4th

Colin Nelson-8th

Hubert Pedro-10th

Melanie Scorer

Rondell Assanah-6th

Game-6

North Ruimveldt-0 vs Back Circle-2

Stephon McLean-10th

Selwyn Williams-25th

Game-7

Leopold Street-0 vs Future Stars-1

William Europe-12th

Game-8

Sparta Boss-3 vs North East La Penitence-1

Sparta Scorers

Ryan Hackett-7th and 22nd

Jermain Junior-19th

North East Scorer

Keifer Brandt-16th