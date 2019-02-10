Milo Schools’ football tourney Annandale, Bishops’ and Saint Stanislaus off to winning starts

Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Yesterday afternoon saw the opening day’s play of the seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) under the theme, “Stop Gender Based Violence”, at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with three action packed clashes.

Annandale’s goal scorer Omari Glasgow whips in a powerful cross during a set piece.

In the feature encounter, Saint Stanislaus College got the better of Queen’s College in a close 2-1 battle. Saint Stanislaus’ Jodel Fernandes (28th minute) and Kareem Richmond (66th) each netted once to cancel out QC’s Diarra Thomas’ 35th minute strike for Queen’s College.
In the opening clash, National hockey star, Warren Williams, showed his versatility when he opened the scoring for St. Joseph’s High School during their 7-1 loss against the strong Annandale Secondary School in the 19th minute with a superb strike from outside the box.
However, a hat-trick from skipper, Jerome Harrigon in the 30th, 60th and 64th minutes to go along one goal each from his brother Jemar Harrigon, Colin Henriques, Omari Glasgow and Anika Headley.
Meanwhile, a brace from Malachi Richards along with solitary strikes from Antoine Herod, Acquino Luke, and Linford Isles allowed The Bishops’ High School to defeat North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary 5-0.
The competition resumes today with three more matches.

Annandale’s Omari Glasgow on the go against St. Joseph during his team’s crushing 7-1 victory.

See below for today’s fixtures.
2/10/2019 Round Robin Round 1 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
12:00 hrs President College v/s Marian Academy 4
13:45 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Canje Secondary 5
15:30 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s St Mary Secondary 6

