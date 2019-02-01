Annual Prabudial Ramdial Memorial Golf Tournament Tee off tomorrow

The usually exciting annual Pradbudial Ramdial golf Tourney will be held tomorrow teeing-off at 12:30hrs. Vish Trading Inc., Guyana’s largest Machinery Trader of Area ‘D’ Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, has been an annual sponsor of tournaments at the Lusignan Golf Club since 2016 and is usually one of the first tournaments of the year.

Vish Ramdial, Managing Director of Vish Trading Inc., expressed his willingness to continue support of the Lusignan Golf Club in honour of his father, the late Prabudial Ramdial, whom the son remembers as a very great positive man and whom the Lusignan Golf Club knew as a passionate golfer.

Up for grabs this weekend would be first and second place prizes in each Flight, Best Gross and Nearest to The Pin prizes. This Open Medal Play tournament will be contested using the Flights Format.

The public is invited to view the tournament free of charge, and to enjoy the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Course. The tournament tends to last between 4 to 5 hours.